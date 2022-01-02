Italians at neutral pitch in the Champions League and Europa League

Uefa is evaluating the situation but would not have taken the measures of the Italian government well for professional athletes

The risk is still minimal, but there is and it is good that it is taken into consideration because the consequences, from a sporting point of view, could be very significant. The vaccination obligation for professional athletes decided by Italian government it could in fact have important repercussions on the competitions of Champions of Inter and Juventus and of the Europa League of Naples and Lazio. Let’s explain: given that an identical decision has not been taken by all European countries at the moment, technically the teams that come to play in Italy should demonstrate that they have vaccinated all players which, otherwise, they could not take the field. An issue that made the Uefa and that could, at least on paper, convince the highest European body to do play the home games of the Champions and Europa League of the Italians on a neutral field. Where is it? Obviously in a country where footballers are not obliged to get vaccinated.

A real case that the Uefa is studying and evaluating carefully, perhaps while waiting for one to arrive from Italy special exemption just for the players of foreign clubs. There is of course the possibility that the issue does not touch the Liverpool, Inter opponent in the first knockout round of the Champions League, nor the Villarreal, who will challenge Juve. But the February 16, when Klopp’s Reds stop in Milan, it will certainly be better understood whether or not the choice of the Italian government has influenced the European future of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri. And a week later the same speech will apply to the Naples (at home against Barcelona) and the Lazio (at the Olimpico against Porto) in the Europa League.

In short, without an ad hoc intervention by Italy or a “bilateral” vaccination obligation by England, Spain and Portugal, the possibility that UEFA will take a drastic – and very harmful – measure is there.