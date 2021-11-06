“Italians deceived by a false story”

14 years aftermurder of Meredith Kercher, for which she was first sentenced, then acquitted on appeal, then sentenced again (following the decision of the Supreme Court to repeat the process) and finally found definitively not guilty, Amanda Knox speaks for the first time on the microphones of an Italian TV. And, in a river interview granted to Gaston Zama de “Hyenas“, flown to Seattle for the occasion, retraces the news story of which she was the protagonist.

“I portrayed as the most brutal person in the world” “In 4 years in prison I have seen the Italian media portray me as the ugliest person, they didn’t know me, they didn’t talk to me. They invented the most brutal person in the world,” says Amanda. “The image of me was of a liar, racist, obsessed with sex, who loved people. All the worst that can be said about a woman was reported to me.”

The service also includes the words of Raffaele Sollecito, with whom Knox, at the time of Meredith’s murder, had a romantic relationship. “Raffaele and I were painted in the way the prosecution wanted to paint us, so as to convince people of our guilt – continues the young American – It is difficult to go on in life when you are connected to such a tragic and horrible story as the ‘murder, when it has nothing to do with it. It stays on, as it remained on Raffaele. I know that he too suffers. “

“I know Rudy Guede killed Meredith” Amanda Knox also talks about Rudy Guede, the only one convicted in the affair. “I don’t know him, I can only think about what I know – he explains to Le Iene – I know that he killed Meredith and I know that he does not admit to having done so and that he points the finger at me and Raffaele. He always changes version to get away, especially after being arrested. I think he didn’t really realize the consequences of his actions. He was a gunman against a woman without a gun, it doesn’t have to be more complicated than that. “

“In Chico Forti I recognized the hope, but also the feeling of being judged“- The meeting also becomes an opportunity to ask the young woman for an opinion on the story of Chico Forti, the Italian entrepreneur who in 2000, in the United States, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Dale Pike. A even more so after the American broadcaster CBS broadcast a report dedicated to the story of our compatriot, asking the question “Is Chico Forti the Amanda Knox of Italy?”.

“I was very moved by the report on him, because I recognized the hope, but also the feeling of being judged. He was there with an open heart, but, despite this, people left with a positive or negative idea”, says the girl, finding different similarities between the two cases.

“They built a case against Chico Forti“-” There are many elements in common, starting from the fact that his interrogation, so important, was not recorded. They built a case against him, empty of evidence, “he admits.” We don’t know exactly who killed Dale Pike. But we know that there is a myriad of doubts about Chico’s involvement. “

“We must fight for justice“-” I am happy to be able to offer my point of view in order to help an Italian “, he concludes.” All judicial systems are lacking, they make mistakes. To save the day, those with that power would have to fix them. If they don’t, then people, and all of us, have to expect it to happen. Because justice cannot be taken for granted, it is not something that is simply given to you, even if you deserve it, but it is something you have to fight for, and Chico will have to do it for the rest of his life. “