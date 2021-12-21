Italians in search of tampons, between Christmas and cases in schools: the incidence among the under 20s is the highest, but the ministry does not release the data

The arrival of the Christmas and the growth of contagions between children: is the combination he sent on tilt the machine of tampons in Milan, as well as in the rest of Italy. The long queues out of pharmacies of the Lombard capital are the visual demonstration of hunting for swab of the Italians, who are desperately looking for at least one quick test from the outcome negative to be able to spend the holidays in peace. There are the vaccinated who want one precaution further, perhaps before visiting a relative. There are still many not vaccinated, as the further demonstrates one million green passes from buffer downloaded only on Monday: they had never been so many in 24 hours. Finally, there are those looking for a tampon because the classmate your daughter or son tested positive for coronavirus. Already from the beginning of December i infections in schools they put under stress healthcare companies: now those who do not find a place quickly in the public place rely on the private sector and pharmacies. Proof that a problem exists comes from the data of the latest ISS report: the incidence among under 20 is the highest, in the age group 0-9 years has reached the peak since the beginning of the pandemic. Yet, having precise numbers on the infections between the schools is impossible: the Ministry of Education driven by Patrizio Bianchi he never has them made public, despite the requests also arrived from ilfattoquotidiano.it.

The curve of the fourth wave still runs upwards: 163,000 new cases have been registered in the last week, 47 thousand more compared to the previous one. In the meantime, the number of tampons processed also continues to inexorably increase: they were 4.38 million in seven days. Many tests, especially the rapid ones that are done in the pharmacy, are performed by whom is not vaccinated and needs the green pass to work or to participate in some activity. Annarosa Rocca, president of Federfarma Lombardia, to the Corriere della Sera he explained: “The demand has increased since October 15, when the green pass became mandatory to work. And even more from 6 December, with the debut of the super Green Pass “. The situation worsened with the approach of the Christmas and the problem does not only concern Milan: a Turin the tests performed by the pharmacies travel towards an altitude of 30 thousand per day, a Rome there are also queues and inconveniences.

Unlike those without vaccines and those who swab as a precaution before the Christmas holidays, i close contacts positives should be able to do the tests through the health company, therefore without paying. The conditional is a must because the tracking it has always been an Achilles heel of Italy in the fight against the pandemic and the Draghi government did not intervene when the situation allowed it. In the last months, the waiting times before taking charge by the health system have been dilated. Already on 23 November last Luciano Flor, general manager of Health in Veneto, he was concerned by writing to the top of the Local Health Units: “In the last period there has been, in an uneven form in the region, a slowdown of the activities of taking charge of the new positives “. That day the Veneto was communicating 1,632 cases in one day, last week it came over quota 5 thousand in 24 hours.

The situation has precipitated and drive trough dedicated to the symptomatic, close contacts and positives come taken by storm: Monday that of Trenno in Milan he had run out of sticks already in noon. The latest example comes from Perugia, where on Tuesday afternoon the municipal administration was forced to change location for the car tests, given that “since the early hours of the morning the area adjacent to the Umbria Acque site was congested due to the other number of tampons reserved by the Usl Umbria 1 ″. There are many families with children queuing up for the test: according to the school protocol, a negative buffer prevent them from being quarantined. For each positive pupil, therefore, there are about others 20 who go hunting for a test. Without to forget parents And siblings who still collide as a precaution.

A Domino effect which is assuming unsustainable dimensions for the health system. In the absence of ministerial data, to understand its significance, one can look at the latest ISS report, referring to the week from 6 to 12 December. Already 10 days ago the incidence weekly among the little ones (0-9 years) had reached 317 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: it had never been higher. In the 10-19 age group, however, the incidence reaches 296 cases. These are the two clearly higher values: only between 30-39 years and between 40-49 years the quota is exceeded 200, with respectively 211 and 238 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. But it is also the trend that is worrying and proving the surge in infections among children and young people of their own school age in the last month: still between November 8th and 14th the incidence was high 91 cases among the under 10s, it stopped at 85 between 10 and 19 years.

A trend also reported by the same Higher Institute of Health which in its report writes: “From the second decade of October there is a increased incidence in the age groups 0-9 and 10-19 which in the last week reached values ​​of more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although the data is yet to be consolidated “and” probably underestimated“. Furthermore, between 6 and 12 December “the trend observed in the previous week is confirmed, with the 28% of the total cases diagnosed in the school age population (<20 years) ". From the beginning of December then more than a quarter of infections it involves children and young people who go to school. As a result, a number of people always greater he needs a tampon. If this factor is joined by the general increase in cases, tests to get the green pass and those ahead of the Christmas, you get to congestion of the entire system, which exploded just before the holidays and in full fourth wave. With the government that, despite everything, is considering having swabs done too vaccinated to participate in events.