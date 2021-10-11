The data comes exclusively from eToro platform about how they are investing the Italians on the cryptocurrency market. And although many of our compatriots’ choices are relatively obvious, in reality we have several surprises, even at a broker that offers only the top of the market.

A situation, that Italian, which almost perfectly follows the European one, interesting because we are talking about the first European platform for investments in cryptocurrencies even for shifted volumes.

Italians invest in Bitcoin – but not only

First also because it is able to offer different exclusive services



Bitcoin is king, but still for how long?

Nothing new regarding the first place, with Bitcoin which continues to be the most traded on the platform eToro. However, what is most relevant is that the growth in terms of volumes on this asset was alone of the 5%. Let’s say alone, because other cryptocurrencies have actually grown to much more interesting levels.

In second place, as we will see, there is indeed a surprise, with Ethereum which, according to the data released by crypto specialist of the platform Simon Peters, was ousted by one new entry on the podium.

Cardano in second place, Ethereum in third, and then …

In fact, in second place we find Cardano, which on the one hand was pushed by the arrival of the smart contract on its platform, on the other from the possibility of automatic staking on eToro, which was inaugurated by the platform last quarter.

The third place is instead occupied by Ethereum, which precedes the meme coin for excellence Dogecoin. A situation perhaps more expected and predictable on positions far from the first.

How Italians invest in minor altcoins

As for the altcoin of lesser impact in terms of capitalization we have al fifth place Ripple, then followed by Tron and from IOTA, with the latter attracting various investors during the last quarter also thanks to the significant growth shown on the market.

We are therefore in the full riverbed from the 45 cryptocurrencies chosen by us for the investment, with Italians also appreciating Shiba Inu Token, in 15th place among the 31 cryptocurrencies available on the platform, and then Enjin to the twenty-sixth place. This is also a predictable situation, even if for the meme token we expect a great growth in terms of investment with the next data that will arrive, also given the growth and boom last week.

Overall, Italians follow the our indications in terms of investing in cryptocurrencies – with some that we believe will soon come to occupy much more important spaces. Polygon has had growth in trading volumes on eToro higher than 470%, while Algorand has even grown by869%.

Italians therefore also like to diversify, but always looking at very solid projects and they can offer a good one solidity also in terms of future prospects. All this in data reporting the darkest quarter of the last year. With the resumption of growth for Bitcoin, which will be followed by a new mini-season for altcoin, we are confident that Italian investors will continue to invest more and more.