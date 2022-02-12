“Italians must be traceable” – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

Signs of war and frantic attempts at dialogue: Moscow recalls personnel from Kiev. Blinken-Lavrov phone call. Putin today will speak with Macron and then with Biden. The Farnesina to Italians in the country: be traceable

On the crisis in Ukraine, here are all the updates on Saturday 12 February.



10.50 am – Russian Navy exercises



The large-scale exercises started this morning by the Russian Navy, which moved 30 ships from Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, continue in the Black Sea. The Moscow Defense Ministry argues that the aim is to defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of the Black Sea and the country’s economy from possible military threats.

10.45 am – The invitation of the Farnesina

The Italian Foreign Ministry invites compatriots present in Ukraine to register with the embassy to be traceable, but does not ask them to leave the country.



10.24 – The Kremlin: the West wants to subdue Russia



Europe, our common home, would be more stable and secure today if the West had not been obsessed with submitting Russia to its will. The spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told the news agency Sputnik.

10.12 – Other American soldiers in Poland



The United States will send another 3,000 soldiers to Poland: Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said

9.24 – Blinken: very worrying signs



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed from Fiji that today he will speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Still no indication for the expected interview for the next between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. We continue to see very worrying signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border – Blinken said – We are in a phase where an invasion could begin at any moment.

9.05 am – The mayor of Kiev: Fuel reserves



The services of the city of Kiev are working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature. The mayor of the capital, Vitaly Klichko, spoke of fuel reserves and electric generators installed to operate continuously in an emergency situation.

Employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Ukraine they started to leave the country. He brings it back Ria Novosti, citing an informed source. Diplomats and consular officials in Ukraine have begun to return to Russia, writes the Russian agency, according to which in the background of the alarms launched by Western countries to their citizens, Moscow has decided to take the same path. Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov hinted at the possibility of such a scenario at a press conference following talks this week with British counterpart Liz Truss in Moscow.

Run away. US President Joe Biden has issued a warning that a Russian invasion could begin next week. According to the CIA, the US secret services, the date of the attack would be February 16. The United States and Great Britain have asked their citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. An attack by more than 100,000 Russian soldiers (according to the Norwegian secret services there are now 150,000) could occur overnight, Jake Sullivan, national security adviser at the White House, told reporters.

The United States will announce the evacuation today of all the staff of their embassy in Kiev. The agency reports it Associated Press, according to which the US State Department will make the announcement today. A small number of officials may remain in the Ukrainian capital, but most of the nearly 200 Americans working in the diplomatic mission will be evacuated from the country or transferred to western areas, near the Polish border, in order to maintain a diplomatic presence. Washington had already ordered the families of the American embassy staff to leave Kiev.

A meeting was expected for today between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In December, the two had talked for 50 minutes on the phone. The US president and six European leaders, the leaders of NATO and the European Union yesterday took stock of the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War, in a remote summit which was also attended by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. For now, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov for today. Putin should return to hear the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, with whom he had held talks in the Kremlin for five hours in recent days. The glimmers of negotiation proposed by Macron after the visit they conflict with what is happening in these hours. The departure of Russian diplomats is another step that makes the scenario of an invasion more credible. Underlining the gloomy outlook, a number of countries joined the exodus of diplomats and citizens from Ukraine as oil prices rose and US stocks plummeted.