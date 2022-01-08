Italo, a cry of lament addressed to the government – Mobility

Italo’s moment of difficulty continues. The railway company, together with ten road transport companies including Itabus and Flixbus, has decided to contact the government directly to ask for urgent refreshments: in two separate letters sent to the executive (to be precise to the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Treasury Department), the companies have asked in chorus to the majority to intervene with support measures, starting from the discount on the fee for the railway infrastructure and the provision of new refreshment points.

The reason for this request is very simple: without any intervention from the government, the situation is likely to jeopardize the business continuity and employment of companies. Italo, as well as other companies in the sector, are suffering the consequences of the new wave of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant: the high number of people in quarantine, the massive use of smart working, the collective perception of fear, are all factors that are triggering a heavy decline in train and bus travel, albeit at fixed costs that have remained intact. The facts testify to this: as Il Corriere della Sera remembers on newsstands today, Italo was forced to reduce the daily routes and in addition it has to cope with the toll increase based on the planned inflation of electricity, two circumstances to which it must be added that the demand for transport in 2021 never reached pre-pandemic levels (-57% on average compared to to 2019).