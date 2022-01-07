Italo cuts the trains and asks the government for help: “So we can’t do it”

Italo cuts the races and asks the government for help, indicating the reasons for his difficulties in the situation brought about by the pandemic. “In light of the situation of falling demand and rising costs – the company writes in a letter – and in order to safeguard the business and employment continuity of the railway companies on the market, a timely intervention by the government is absolutely necessary” with ” of economic support such as the discount on the fee for access to the infrastructure and the disbursement of compensation funds for the damage suffered ».

Italo warns that “in the absence of intervention”, railway companies like Italo “would be forced to adopt” even “drastic measures” with “impacts on the service to the citizen and on the employment level”. And in fact today Italo informs that, following the trend of infections, the measures taken by the government to stem the pandemic situation, a reduction in daily services is considered necessary. The first suppressions will concern 6 services from today which will become 27 from 14 January (21 of which will be suppressed every day and a further 6 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).