Italo launches «Mi-Ro», 64 connections a day Milan-Rome of which 32 non-stop- Corriere.it

Italo continues to invest to guide the restart of the entire sector and be alongside travelers, despite the still complicated period. It is for this reason that from 2 December, with the approach of the new winter timetable that will be in effect from 12, the last 4 Italo EVO trains entered the fleet, thus bringing the total number of trains to 51 (25 AGV and 26 EVO). . More trains allow Italo to be able to make a greater number of daily connections, covering more and more routes and implementing the frequencies on the routes already served.

Winter time From Sunday 12 December, in fact, there will be 116 daily trips made by Italo, which among the novelties of the timetable change sees the new connections to Genoa, direct trips between Udine and Milan, the increase in services for the South and a strong investment on the Milan – Rome line, the main Italian route that sees business customers move every day, who can count on 64 services a day. Italo is thus a candidate to become the leader of this fundamental line for the entire country, increasing the offer and giving impetus to the restart of business travel, increasingly uniting the two symbol cities of Italy. Of the 64 daily services, ie one every 20 minutes during peak hours, 32 are NoStop (without intermediate stops); to give some examples: morning departures from Termini at 6:30 am, 7:05 am, 7:30 am and 8:05 am, while from Milano Centrale at 6:15 am, 6:45 am, 7:15 am and 8:15 am; the same goes for the afternoon / evening band. The Milano Rogoredo station is increasingly important, served with 39 services, 19 of which NoStop.



Safety Italo’s investments in new trains and further connections go hand in hand with those undertaken for safety: all the carriages, in fact, are equipped with the innovative Hepa filters, the same as for airplanes, capable of carrying out a complete change of air every 3 minutes to ensure maximum safety for passengers. An important investment by the company, around 50 million euros to equip the entire fleet, thus making Italo the first railway operator in the world to use high-efficiency filters. The company, however, has also decided to strengthen the world of caring and comfort, which have always been distinctive traits of trips with Italo. For this reason it has launched the new MI-RO brand, an exclusive package for all those traveling between Milan and Rome.

New services The journey begins already at the station, where you will have the opportunity to be welcomed in the exclusive Italo Club Lounges present both in Rome and in Milan, a space full of comfort and privacy; here customers can enjoy breakfast with fresh pastry products, light lunches and aperitifs, offered by the service staff present in the Lounges. Also at the station, in addition to the Fast Track (priority access to the platforms) which becomes accessible to all those traveling between Rome and Milan, Italo has set up priority desks also located near the platforms to be able to immediately manage the last minute needs of all MI-RO passengers. Once on board, you can enjoy the many services provided: on NoStop trains, for example, there is the new breakfast service for all Prima and Club Executive travelers, with croissants and other fresh pastries, as well as espresso coffee. ; the offer will also be further enriched in the afternoon with an aperitif service with pizzas and bubbles from the best Italian brands. With the High Speed, traveling between Rome and Milan, even in a day, has become a custom; despite the recent complicated period due to the pandemic, it is a matter of pride for us to launch such an offer with the highest standards of safety, quality and service.

The comment of the ad La Rocca “We are therefore aiming to relaunch our country by continuing to invest for our customers.” declares Gianbattista La Rocca, CEO of Italo. «Every day businessmen, students, tourists and entire families move between Rome and Milan. We have designed this MI-RO package precisely to reach every type of traveler, giving not only the opportunity to choose the preferred time but also to take advantage of dedicated services, making arrival at the station and staying on board a comfortable one. A new way of traveling, a true «evolution of the species», as the new claim states »comments Fabrizio Bona, Chief Commercial Officer of Italo. To present this new service, the company has also launched a maxi-billboard campaign in the Rome and Milan stations, supported by new radio and TV spots.

The offers Finally, it is worth remembering the numerous offers already in place for Rome and Milan, which contribute to the success of this route: the Carnet of 5 or 10 coupons in Smart and Prima, the offers for the one-day round trip, special rates Young, Senior, Groups, Weekend, Round Trip and special discounts for companies for the business sector.

