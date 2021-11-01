Italo Treno, new job offer: here are the required profiles

Italo Treno has launched new work proposals. Let’s see who can put forward their candidacy and until there is time to do so

The Italian working landscape it is not as lacking in proposals as is usually believed. The gradual return to normal is favoring the rebirth of companies that little by little they are looking for new figures to be included in their staff.

Among these it stands out Italo Train that by December intends to hire several workers in several fields. Let’s see which positions are open based on the qualification and what are the mandatory requirements to be able to carry out these tasks.

Italo Treno job offer: required tasks and indispensable requirements

First of all it needs machinists between Milan and Rome. To be able to apply, it is necessary to have the European Train Driving License and the complementary certificate of category B, high school diploma, experience of at least one year and willingness to work shifts and to move between the aforementioned cities.

Moving on to the figures to be included in the company organization chart, Italo also opened research for the role of Junior Demand and Development in Rome. Also with regard to this job opportunity, there is time until December to submit the application. Master’s degree in engineering, computer science or telecommunications, fair knowledge of English and IT developments is required.

For the Rome office, on the other hand, budget and reporting logistic cycle operators are required who must necessarily have a degree in economics, engineering or statistics and have gained a similar experience of at least six months.

Moving further down, in this case in Nola (province of Naples), a maintenance plant contact person is required. To be able to apply, you cannot ignore the high school diploma and 3-5 years experience in the role. Willingness to go away is required and profiles of recent graduates in engineering, statistics and economics are more in demand.

For those who love to travel and stay in contact with the public, there are positions for hostess and steward on board. In order to be hired, a diploma or degree, at least 3 years of experience in the role, perfect knowledge of English and willingness to work shifts and holidays are required. The places of work are Venice and Milan.

Successful candidates must pass a three-week training course and then be hired under an administration contract. For any further information, on the Italo portal you can find all the offers currently available.