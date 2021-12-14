Italtel, final ok by the court of Milan to the proposed settlement

Final go-ahead by the Court of Milan which approved the proposal for an arrangement with creditors in going concern made by Italtel, assisted by the law firm Giuseppe Iannaccone and associates.

The composition proposal provides for the maintenance of business continuity through the intervention of the company “Nuovo Polo Impiantistico”, as underwriter, to which all assets and liabilities of Italtel will be transferred. The operation will see the participation in the share capital of the contractor, as investors, of the PSC group, Tim and Clessidra.

In the arrangement with creditors procedure, Italtel was assisted by the Giuseppe Iannaccone e Associati firm for the legal aspects of the transaction, with a team composed of the lawyers Giuseppe Iannaccone, Daniela Carloni, Concetta D’Arrigo and Andrea Becheroni. PSC was assisted by Gianni & Origoni while Tim was assisted by the law firm Cappelli Rccd and Clessidra Capital Credit by the law firm Giliberti Triscornia e Associati.

Cisco Systems International and Cisco Systems (Italy), as strategic suppliers and, the latter partner, of Italtel were also represented in this further phase of restructuring of the Italtel group, by GOP, with a team composed of lawyers Raimondo Premonte, Donato Romano and Matia B. Maggioni, for the definition of para-composition agreements, for the supply of strategic products and services to the Psc / Italtel group, as well as for the definition of the new ownership structures of Italtel.

The hearing of last December 9 for the approval of the arrangement with creditors represented the last step before the closing of the procedure and the start of the activities functional to the debt restructuring, as foreseen in the composition proposal.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED