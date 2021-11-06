Italy: a good first blue hour at the Olimpico, but the All Blacks win 47-9

Seven New Zealand destinations. 9 points for Garbisi

At the Olympic Stadium in Rome, in front of 17 Italian Olympic medalists, the Italy of Kieran Crowley – new coach – and Michele Lamaro – new captain – opens its intense November with the challenge to the All Blacks of Ian Foster, first force in the Ranking World Cup and fresh from the clear success (16-54) in Cardiff, at Wales.

The impact on the blues match is immediately more than encouraging, with a very aggressive defensive line, an excellent percentage of well-taken tackles and breakdowns in which the blues sometimes make a big voice.

It is more difficult, however, in the lineout (it will perhaps be the only big vulnus of the Italian afternoon), with the first complex throw for Gianmarco Lucchesi and the ball lost.

At 7 ‘, a notable signal from the Azzurri, who defend the best on the New Zealand maul, who does not advance, with Weber who widens the oval, but the excellent tackle of Brex on Ennor leads to the lost forward of the tuttineri, the first of a long series in the opening 40 ‘.

At 8 ‘, Varney’s box-kick, just beyond the halfway point, with Ioane going to contend and bringing the ball to the blue side. Minozzi performs a kick for himself and goes to bring pressure to the 22, forcing the lost forward and a scrum in the inviting area, on the left side.

The blues hold in close, with Giammarioli starting the ball in his hand towards the inside of the field, and on the multiphase comes an advantage for offside of the blacks’ defensive line. Italy goes into penal’touche on 5 meters, the maul is organized, with the blues not gaining meters but another foul. On the second penal’touche spun in the red zone, however, the New Zealander stole arrives, to thwart the effort of Crowley’s boys.

At 15 ‘, kick against the blues in closed, with Mo’unga who finds the penalty on 5 meters with a sensational kick. Coles’ throw, however, is not the best, and the hosts can thus remove the oval at the foot.

The defense of the blues, super aggressive and effective, also allows you to contend and recover several balls on the meeting point, as at 17 ‘, when the combined work of Brex (tackle) and Riccioni who puts his hands, leads to the penalty. The Azzurri go to play the lineout on 22 in attack, but they mess at the launch, and the oval is stolen by the New Zealanders.

All Blacks who at 19 ‘have a throw-in on 22 in attack, due to an obstruction by Varney. Possession won without worries and then broadcasts right up to McKenzie, who however, even under excessive pressure, loses the forward oval.

At 28 ‘, immediately after the temporary exit of Riccioni (entry in his place of Ceccarelli), on a scrum with blue introduction on the 5 meters in defense, black pressure and ball collected by Christie that burns the tackle attempt by Garbisi and Varney and mark under the posts. Mo’unga converts for 7-0, at 29 ‘.

An offside, shortly after, forces the Azzurri again to defend a penalty on 5 meters. Maul, and then an acceleration by Coles, who flies in the goal, and in an amen Mo’unga brings his team to 14-0, immediately punishing the blue smears.

At 34 ‘, splendid second line of Italian attack: Ioane puts his team in advance by beating a couple of men, and the ball widened with Garbisi who moves on the right out for Mori. The Bordeaux winger stamps on his feet and beats the first defender, but the internal offload is inaccurate.

The Azzurri, however, score for the first points shortly after: great pressure from Minozzi on McKenzie and foul by the extreme black, who plays the ball from the ground. Garbisi hits the posts for 3-14.

Immediately after, however, another kick against the blue defense brings the All Blacks back with a throw-in on 5 meters: maul and great acceleration by Coles who goes further, for 21-3, after the conversion of Mo’unga.

Before the break, however, Garbisi shortens from the pitch, scoring for 6-21.

Start of recovery that follows what was seen at the beginning of the first half: blue aggressive defense and forward them. Then kick against McKenzie and penal’touche for the blues on 5 meters, but Lucchesi’s clever launch within 5 meters, and All Blacks who come out of the complex situation without problems.

At 49 ‘, black Maul and Coles who comes off and seems to go further, but is held high by Ioane, with the blues who can restart with a drop from the goal line. Great blue reactivity in the middle of the field, with Cannone (plac) and Nemer (he puts his hands on it) working best on the meeting point.

On the lineout, possession won, created a supernumerary on the outside and Steyn can let loose on the left out, brought out just inside the 22. At 56 ‘, another great blue held, with the former captain Luca Bigi. Garbisi – solid even in defense, among the best in the field among the blues – is punctual from the pitch, for 9-21 at 58 ‘.

At 63 ‘, the fourth goal of the tuttineri, propitiated by a superb offload of Tuungafasi, with a practically recycling from the ground of the first line, which activates the race of Christie, just inside the half of the field. In support – internally – of the number 9 comes Reece, who activated flies in goal to the left flag, nullifying Minozzi’s desperate attempt. Mo’una, infallible, hits the posts for 9-28 at 64 ‘. Oceanians who then, with patience, also mark the fifth goal at 69 ′, always with the maul weapon: the cart advances to close to 5 meters, before Aumua detaches flying over for the 9-33. Mo’unga transforms, for the 9-35 at 70 ‘. The blue light goes out, with the All Blacks who on the velvet, with a wonderful combination Mo’unga-Bridge-Sotutu, score with the third line at the left flag, and with Mo’unga who converts for 9-42.

Still with the maul, at 76 ‘, the seventh goal of the tuttineri also arrives, the second of Aumua, for the final 9-47.

Overall, however, a more than dignified test for the Azzurri. Achieved the non-trivial (albeit platonic and partial) objective of reducing the liabilities compared to the recent outings with the tuttineri (less than 40 points, the last two at home had an average, in this sense, of 61.5), with a holding remarkable athleticism for over an hour, with excellent attitude in defense and the ability to mislead (repeated) the All Blacks, with often advancing tackles. To be reviewed, in view of competitions within reach, however, the seal of the lineout.

Starting Lineups & Top Scorers – Italy v All Black (Autumn Nations Series 2021)

Italy: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Renato Giammarioli, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 David Sisi, 4 Marco Fuser, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Available: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Ivan Nemer, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 Niccolò Cannone, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Abraham Steyn, 22 Callum Braley, 23 Carlo Canna

Markers

destinations:

transformations:

free kicks: Garbisi (37 ′, 41 ′ pt, 58 ′)

All Blacks: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Josh Lord, 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles, 1 George Bower

Available: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ethan de Groot, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Samuel Whitelock, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 David Havili, 23 Jordie Barrett

Markers

destinations: Christie (28 ‘), Coles (31’, 38 ‘), Reece (63’), Aumua (69 ‘, 76’), Sotutu (70 ‘)

transformations: Mo’unga (29 ′, 33 ′, 40 ′, 64 ′, 69 ′, 72 ′)

punishments:

Referee: Karl Dickson

