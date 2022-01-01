Italy accelerates on floating wind power with special turbines

Italy from wind power could be at a turning point. Avapa Energy, a Bologna-based company operating in the renewable energy sector, has announced that it has created a 50-50 joint venture with the Swedish Hexicon.

Hexicon, which develops floating wind farms and designs wind farms equipped with a particular double turbine covered by a patent, it will contribute with the new company, which is called AvenHexicon, to the construction of offshore wind farms in our seas.

The phases of the project

The first objective of AvenHexicon is to identify the most suitable places to host wind farms and to initiate the procedures to obtain the necessary authorizations for construction. The goal is to create energy production with the wind that take advantage of the particular double turbines of Hexicon with inclined supports.

Furthermore, the hope is that once the way has been opened, other players will look to Italy to build similar systems, always using the Hexicon blades.

The need to leave

Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon, explained the reasons for the creation of the joint venture: “Our business model is largely based on entering new markets in search of good opportunities to be exploited together with local entities. In Avapa Energy we have found an ideal partner and with AvenHexicon we look forward to starting new projects for the production of energy not from fossil fuels ”.

The choice of floating offshore wind farms was made due to the high average depth of the Italian seabed, which is therefore not very suitable for blades anchored to the ground. In this way, Italy will be able to take the first steps towards achieving the goal of 5 GWh of annual generation from floating blades by 2040.

The PNRR pushes on the wind

According to what was reported by the company specializing in market analysis 4COffshore, in Italy there are well 55 projects of offshore wind farms but none of them is currently operational either because it has not yet physically attached the turbines to the generators or because it has not received all the necessary authorizations for battery production.

With the Pnrr, however, Italy has allocated 37% of the total expenditure to support the climate objectives set by the European Union and it is therefore likely that thanks to these resources and greater attention on the issue, things can soon change radically and we can catch up on other European countries that are further ahead on this one.