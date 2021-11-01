Italy against the investigation in Israel on Palestinian NGOs accused of supporting terrorism

The decisions taken by Israel in recent days against six are also causing controversy in Italy Ong Palestinians. According to the government of the Jewish state, some Palestinian terrorist organizations, starting from Fplp (Popular Liberation Front for Palestine), they would use NGOs as real “clean bases” to receive funding from abroad.

Hence the signature, by the Israeli Foreign Minister Benny Gantz, on a document that has placed the six NGOs on the list of terrorist groups. The organizations in question are: Adameer, Al Haq, Bisan, Defense of children-Palestine (Dci-P) Union of women (Upwc); Union of Farmers (Uawc).

If for Israel such a decision is motivated by the right to self-defense, several international actors do not think in this way. Starting fromUn. From the UN headquarters in the past few hours, the voice of the former president of Chile has been raised, Michelle Bachelet, as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. According to the UN representative, the Israeli choice is worrying and could create a precedent against NGOs.

From Italy the Deputy Foreign Minister spoke out against the initiative of the government of the Jewish State, Marina Sereni: “I can only express concern – he declared speaking as a member of the government – for the Israeli designation of 6 Palestinian humanitarian and fundamental rights NGOs as terrorist organizations. Many of these organizations have fruitful collaborative relationships with numerous donor countries, including Italy ”.

But this is precisely the crux of the matter. Israeli investigations have shown how the EU, in part also the US and several individual Western states over the years have funded the accused NGOs. Certainly not to support Palestinian terrorist activities, but on the contrary to carry out humanitarian projects.

The problem, however, for investigators and representatives of the Israeli government, is that the NGOs have often been managed by prominent members of the PFLP. Hence the suspicion that the flood of money handed out from abroad could have indirectly financed the terrorist group.

For Israel, the PFLP is a major threat. Rooted mostly in West Bank, many of its members have carried out various attacks against civilians over the years. One of the most recent dates back to 2014, when a FPLP militiaman killed four people with a machete. During the second intifada of the 2000s, the group became the protagonist of a dozen attacks on Israeli territory.

The government ofAnp, the Palestinian National Authority, has not been passing money to the PFLP for some time. The organization’s coffers may therefore have been funded by money from NGOs. The question brought forward by Deputy Minister Sereni and the UN High Commissioner appears more principled. According to them, NGOs, especially if they operate in delicate contexts, should not be touched. The Israeli government, on the other hand, seems to want to open a window on how organizations use the funds and on the links with groups considered as a security threat.