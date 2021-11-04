Crowley relies on the Varney-Garbisi couple, also choosing Minozzi and Fuser as owners. Kick-off on Saturday at 2 pm

Kieran Crowley chose his first official line-up as Italy’s coach. The coach, former Canada and Benetton, who will make his debut in the international path on the bench of the Azzurri against “his” New Zealand, Saturday 6 November at 2 pm (at the Olimpico, and live TV and streaming on sky channels, both free and pay), in fact communicated the elements that will take the field in the awaited challenge of the Capital.

Italy-All Blacks: the formation of the Azzurri for the Olimpico match

In the fifteenth led by Michele Lamaro, there are several returns to report. The first certainly concerns that of Matteo Minozzi, who resumes his place from the extreme in an enlarged triangle that will see Federico Mori and Monty Ioane on the wings; in a trocar department that will include the Zanon-Brex duo (everything made in Benetton) in the centers and the Varney-Garbisi couple in the median.

Among the forwards, said of the leadership of Lamaro, who in the third line will make up the department with Sebastian Negri and with a Renato Giammarioli ready to wear the number 8 shirt, there is the return of Marco Fuser, who did not play in the second line. blue since 2018, moreover precisely on the occasion of another Italy-All Blacks which was also staged on that occasion in Rome, called to make department with David Sisi. In the front line, however, the combination chosen will be that composed by Danilo Fischetti and Marco Riccioni – excellent impact for him with the new Saracens reality -, as props, and by Gianmarco Lucchesi – who appeared in great condition in the first part of the season with the lions – , as a hooker.

Available, ready to give their contribution to the game in progress, there will be 6 forwards and 2 backs: the hooker Luca Bigi, the props Ivan Nemer and Pietro Ceccarelli, with the first who could make his debut in the blue jersey, the second ones and third lines Niccolò Cannone, Federico Ruzza and that Bram Steyn who returns to blue after missing the entire Six Nations 2021. Without forgetting the men of the fast line: the scrum half Callum Braley and Carlo Canna, who could act as a substitute for Garbisi, as an opening midfielder, who as a change in the middle of the field.

Italy

15 Matteo MINOZZI (Wasps Rugby, 22 caps)

14 Federico MORI (Bordeaux, 9 caps)

13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 5 caps)

12 Marco ZANON (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

11 Montanna IOANE (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 10 caps)

9 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester Rugby 7 caps)

8 Renato GIAMMARIOLI (Zebre Parma, 4 caps)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps) – captain

6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 33 caps)

5 David SISI (Zebre Parma, 15 caps)

4 Marco FUSER (Newcastle Falcons, 33 caps)

3 Marco RICCIONI (Saracens, 15 caps)

2 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 12 caps)

Available

16 Luca BIGI (Zebre Parma 37 caps)

17 Ivan NEMER (Benetton Ruby, newcomer)

18 Pietro CECCARELLI (Brive, 14 caps)

19 Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 13 caps)

20 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps)

21 Abraham STEYN (Benetton Rugby, 44 caps)

22 Callum BRALEY (Benetton Rugby, 10 caps)

23 Carlo CANNA (Zebre Parma, 52 caps)

