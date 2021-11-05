Italy-All Blacks: the words of the Italian coach Kieran Crowley towards the challenge to the All Blacks

The former Benetton spoke at a press conference

On the sidelines of the announcement of the formation of Italy, for the match against “his” New Zealand (of which he was a player and with which he won the first World Cup in 1987), Kieran Crowley, at his first as a blue coach, spoke at the press conference.

“I hope for an important performance, in which we will fight for the shirt. We will not go out on the pitch just to try and keep the score low. At the same time, however, it will be a difficult game, given the great wave of news, with a new coach, a renewed team and a new style of play (with a lot of information to handle) “, explained Crowley, speaking of Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

“More than the mere result, we will look at the growth path. Parameters that can give us interesting feedback are for example the number of penalties granted (we will try to keep it low), the number of quality balls that we will be able to get from the meeting points, the lines of victory taken in attack and those granted (the least possible) in defense, and the number of turnover. There are a whole series of goals (partial in the 80 ‘) to try to reach that we will use to evaluate the performance ”, detailed the former coach of the lions, before moving on to the Azzurri defense.

“We are working hard on it: the defensive system is different from what players usually use. There will be mistakes, I take it into account, it will be important to try to win the most impacts ”, underlined Crowley.

Teased about what was shown by National A, then, the former Canada replied: “For our movement, it is important that there is an opportunity for young athletes like the one offered by the presence of Italy A. I think that , in light of the initial conditions, they had a good performance against Spain, and now, moreover, they will already have a second chance to improve, against Uruguay ”.

On the return of Minozzi, finally, after a year: “Matteo suffered from injury, but he returned with the club. At the extreme, I don’t have an easy choice: with Padovani recovering, I didn’t have many options. I asked the Wasps about minozzi training and they gave me good answers, I saw him well this week so this is a great opportunity for him ”.

