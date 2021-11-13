Italy also challenges the ghosts of the past: in Belfast we have already lost a World Cup

The ticket for Qatar 2022 passes through Belfast, for Italy by Roberto Mancini. On Monday evening, the Azzurri will be protagonists in Northern Ireland, with the aim of winning and also scoring as many goals as possible. There is no very happy precedent for our national team, which aims to return to the world championships after Ventura’s failure to qualify for 2018.

Belfast already decisive for a World Cup. Before the defeat against Sweden, to find another world championship without Italy you have to go back to 1958, a world championship that curiously would have been played in Stockholm. To access which, courses and appeals of history, one passed through the capital of Northern Ireland. Other times, other football: the elimination round was limited to three teams, the blues led by the technical commission led by Alfredo Foni chased Portugal and Northern Ireland. The trip across the Channel was scheduled for the penultimate day and would not have been decisive if not in the event of a defeat, since everything could be played in the last match, in Milan against Portugal.

The Battle of Belfast, no Sweden ’58. The match against the Northern Irish team was scheduled for December 4, 1957. The referees lost the plane (other times, notes) and so the match could not be played officially. The two national teams agreed on a postponement and played in a friendly match. In name, not in fact: one of the most violent matches in the history of international football was born, ending with the result of 2-2. The official match was played on January 15, 1958, in a climate that was different at that point: the “friendly” match had overheated the spirits, and in the meantime Italy had beaten Portugal 3-0 in Lombardy. Thus, the Belfast match became a real play-off, which in the end was enough for Italy not to lose. Foni instead focused on a very offensive formation, but without Boniperti: choices that in the following months were heavily criticized. Because Northern Ireland won on the pitch: 2-1 and no World Cup for the Azzurri. Who now return to Belfast, with the same goal, the wish to rewrite history and the awareness that this time, if it goes badly, there would be the playoffs. But we would all like to avoid them.