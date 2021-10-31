Italy also takes American football: the Blue Team is European champion

In the golden year of Italian sport, American football is also tinged with blue. The Blue Team conquers a historic title of European champion by defeating Sweden on its ground in Malmo with a highly authoritative race. A success that testifies to the growth of the whole movement and gives credit to the great sacrifice of the Italian kids who play for mere passion one of the hardest disciplines ever.

Photo Manuela Pellegrini

Ready to go and Italy is already getting its hands on victory. The first two quarters of the game are practically perfect. Enough to close the first half with the sensational score of 34-0. The Blue Team’s offensive line is excellent, giving our quarterback, Luke Zahradka, all the time possible to better manage launches and races. Excellent receivers Bouah and Alinovi. Gentili’s races were productive, he was the first to go to touchdown. Della Vecchia’s defensive ability is astounding, practically unsurpassed. Unclimbable also from the Piagge. The secondary was aggressive.

But it is probably somehow unfair and certainly an understatement, in a team sport, to mention only these names. Victory is, more than ever, the result of an amazing collective effort.

Photo Manuela Pellegrini

The third quarter is the only moment in which the blues drift. A fumble and then an interception. But Sweden manages to capitalize little: 8 points. And in the final with Diaco, Italy extends further. Practically useless the second touchdown of the Swedes.

Loading... Advertisements

Italy led by coach Giuliano is European champion. With full credit.

European championship final

Italy 41 – Sweden 14

Giovanni Marino

@ jmarino63

g.marino@repubblica.it

Instagram jmarino63