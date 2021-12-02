Italy and other EU countries, protect consumers from high energy prices – Europe

BRUSSELS – Strengthen consumer protection against price fluctuations and immediately begin work to adapt the functioning of the EU energy market to the 2030 objectives. These are the proposals of Italy, France, Spain, Romania and Greece to address the high prices of the energy market and contained in a ‘non-paper’ presented today at the meeting of the EU ministers. Cyprus and Malta, according to what is known, could join the document.

On the other hand 9 countries (Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands) who ask to examine all options, but only within the existing market framework. The EU Council of energy ministers opens this morning with this scheme, written in black and white in two separate documents: on the table the very hot dossier of the energy price crisis, which continues to not fade.

The meeting, attended by the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani for Italy, is called to prepare the confrontation between European leaders. The issue of high prices is in fact on the agenda for the European Council on 16 and 17 December.

“For now, the premier has taken action to mitigate this quarter, I believe it is three billion” precisely because on the expensive bills there is “this March-April deadline. So for now let’s go to the contingency but we cannot mitigate every quarter for two or three years so if it turns out that gas is structurally more expensive, we will have to work on other concepts that go into calculating the bill. We have scenarios, we are doing simulations “. This was declared by the owner of the Mite Roberto Cingolani on the sidelines of the Council of European ministers on energy.

“Many possibilities have been analyzed, there is talk of making one common gas storage, the possibility of a European regulatory system which protects the citizen better. All of these solutions have their pros and cons, there is still no solution identified“, explains the minister.” There are some states that would prefer not to change the rules – especially the states of the North – also because in their view the gas price bubble could fall in the first quarter of 2022. Other countries, such as Spain, France and us are more interested in revising the citizen protection mechanism globally “, Cingolani emphasizes.