Italy and Switzerland, the second will go to the play-offs. All you need to know about the new regulation

The FIFA rules have changed for the European teams that will enter the play-offs. If we went out with Sweden four years ago after a double match, back and forth, now FIFA has proposed a new formula for the 12 teams that will access the play-offs.

Who accesses the play-offs?

Europe has 13 slots available for the World Cup in Qatar. The top ten of the qualifying rounds will participate in the competition plus three more, which will come from the play-offs. The ten runners-up of the ten groups will have access to the play-offs together with the two best of the Nations League who have not already had direct access to the World Cup or the play-offs through second place.

When will the draw take place? How do the playoffs work?

The draw will take place on November 26th. The 12 teams will be split between six seeded and six unseeded in three groups of 4 teams. In each group, therefore, there will be two seeded players who will challenge two unseeded in the semifinal. Single race, whoever wins gets to the final against the winner of the other semifinal.

Who will be seeded?

The six teams that scored the most points in the qualifying round.

Who will not be seeded?

The other four plus two from the Nations League.

When are playoffs played?

The semi-finals of the three groups (two per group, six in all) will be played on 24 and 25 March. On 28 and 29 March, however, the three finals will be played. The semifinals will be played at home by the seeded teams. The finals will instead be played in fields determined by drawing lots.

Who is already sure of access to the play-offs?

Russia 22 points in 10 races

Scotland 20 points in 9 races

Portugal 17 points in 8 races

Sweden 15 points in 8 races

North Macedonia 18 points in 11 games

Austria (as best in the Nations League)

* Wales (as second or best in the Nations League

* Czech Republic (as second or best in the Nations League)

* Wales and the Czech Republic, both in Group E won by Belgium, will play the last game of the group tomorrow and are fighting for second place