Italy and the challenge to reconcile new wind turbines and ancient beauty – Corriere.it

from Gian Antonio Stella

Plans to produce clean energy that jeopardize territories rich in history and treasures

Can we trust, in the country of exceptions where one out of six Italians lives, takes holidays or works in a partially or totally illegal building, of the 33 exceptions out of 67 articles of the law that speeds up the procedures to start the offensive on renewable energy? We have to. Europe tells us this, the facts dictate it to us. There is a way and way, for: woe to cover Leopardi’s hills with photovoltaic panels, woe to haul wind turbines 19 meters higher than the Unicredit Tower, the most towering Italian skyscraper, in Etruscan Tuscia. Beauty, for Italy, a non-negotiable good. Of course, the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani has put his hand in the fire several times. Explaining that yes, the underlying objective must be kept in mind and to install about 70 Gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030 to keep the Paris climate agreements but there is a first large margin of usable surfaces concerning the roofs of urban areas and industrial areas and in degraded areas renewable energy plants can be a driving force for starting sustainable recovery projects. More: Strict and priority criteria must concern the protection of the areas home to cultural heritage and protected natural areas and the natural landscape with special attention to land consumption. Right words. Dutiful.

The Ispra dossier According to an Ispra dossier from a couple of months ago, that in 2020 we lost 56.7 square kilometers of natural soils due to new construction sites, buildings, commercial, logistical, productive settlements and infrastructures and other artificial coverings, reaching a total of over 21,000 square kilometers, 7.11% of the national territory compared to the EU average of 4.2%. A huge imbalance. All the more so in a country like ours that is 35.2% mountainous, 41.6% hilly and only 23.2% flat. Where various regions have already devoured a large part (the negative record of Liguria: 22.8%) of the useful surface and what remains, as Salvatore Settis writes, should be dedicated to agriculture. More: that Ispra report says that in addition to the date of 2030 there is also that of 2050 set by Europe itself (that is, by all of us) to eliminate net land consumption. An objective that clashes with the need to install new photovoltaic systems that allow the energy transition to renewable sources. It is estimated that by 2030 between 200 and 400 square kilometers of agricultural areas will be lost to install photovoltaic panels, to which 365 would be added for new wind farms.. Theme: can two opposite objectives be reconciled? Yes, says Ispra: By exploiting the roofs of existing buildings, large yards associated with parking lots or production and commercial areas, abandoned areas or contaminated sites, it is estimated that panels could be installed for a total power more than double compared to gigawatts. established by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.

Virtuous examples There are, moreover, virtuous examples. Like that of the Brescia Val Sabbia where the municipalities once united by the old mountain community joined with others to build in 2010 (unanimous vote, left and right) a photovoltaic system in an isolated valley to be restored due to the presence of 13 warehouses with asbestos roofs of an old farm. A decade later, having paid the fixed mortgage payments and ready to change the panels to double or almost double their yield, the 25 municipalities are in profit for over a million a year and derive energy from the plant for about three hundred public offices . But to aim for more and more business and in the absence of updated regional landscape plans that identify sensitive areas, plans invoked both by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and by environmentalists, in a chaos of different opinions of all the (many) parties involved, facilities have already been built to make the skin crawl to those who love the landscape and cultural heritage. Examples? The expanses of photovoltaic panels placed in Salento, amid the protests and invectives of environmentalists outraged by the demolition of too many olive trees that were the memory of the work of grandparents and great-grandparents or the spread of panels made in Troia, in the Foggiano area, extended on a surface, he accuses Other economy, equivalent to 200 football fields. Or the Ploaghe wind farm project, in northwestern Sardinia, rejected by the TAR after the report by the superintendent of Sassari and Nuoro Bruno Billeci. One of those, it seems to understand, accused by Cingolani of writing incomprehensible reports. Which he wants to unlock by bringing the papers (with exceptions, of course) to the Council of Ministers. Papers where it is written that those 27 wind turbines designed a stone’s throw from the splendid Romanesque-Pisan basilica of Saccargia would be 180 meters high: three less than the Generali skyscraper in Milan, the fourth tallest building in Italy. And they would have a base of 21 meters per side: just as long as the basilica itself or triple the tower of London’s Big Ben if you like.

There is way and way. And place and place Does this make sense? They say: but the supervisors are slow … Believe it: the superintendents of Sassari and Nuoro, when they entered service, two years and six months ago, had 114 employees for 165 municipalities and a thousand kilometers of coastline: now he has 53. And from January 1st to September 30th he was overwhelmed by 9,043 files. More isolated than those few heroes overwhelmed by work and without means (…) besieged by hordes of contractors, engineers, architects, surveyors and other spoilers that Indro Montanelli wrote about in 1966. The same ones who, we must bet, besiege ( perhaps boasting the noble intent to help Italy with clean energy) those who are working on the project to bring up next to Tuscania, an area overflowing with beauty and archeology, those sixteen 250-meter turbines we were talking about, denounced for years by Italia Nostra. A gigantic palisade. And oh well, to say someone, somewhere we need to build these plants which are essential for our future. True: somewhere. And we go back: there is a way and a way, there is a place and a place. And if we want to say it all, there is also the client and client. Because it is not good that the projects that will affect our landscape, agricultural, cultural and even touristic future, are presented by companies like this, where it is convenient: or so or so. Certain things must be decided together. And perhaps without fiddling with article 9 of our Constitution that someone would like, coincidentally, to retouch …