Italy and the nightmare Ronaldo: the records, Juve, the controversies. At the World Cup there is only room for one | First page

Its profile already stands out on the horizon. Cristiano Ronaldo, his number 7 and the avalanche of goals he brings with him. To go to the World Cup, Italy will have to climb the footballing Everest of the 21st century, the bionic man who scores like a machine. And which, among other things, is supported by a high quality team. “We would gladly avoid Portugal”, Mancini and Gravina had said in unison. Here, it arrived on time. The Azzurri will first have to beat North Macedonia, in a match that will probably be played at the Olimpico in Rome (Turin or Palermo the alternatives), then they will have either Turkey or CR7.

IN PORTUGAL – Considering that the other semi-final will take place in Portugal, it is easy to think that the Lusitanians – a national team that can count on talents such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, the AC Milan player Leao – can get the better of Calhanoglu’s national team. And then it will be Mancini who will have to go to Lisbon or Porto. There where Cristiano is an icon and flag, there where in 2016 they celebrated the victory of a European. Now we are the European champions, but from that penalty missed by Jorginho against Switzerland the World Cup seems further and further away. Or, at least, complicated.

THE MAN OF RECORDS – If it is Portugal, Italy will have against the first European player to have reached 100 goals for the national team in autumn 2020 and the best European top scorer at national team level: 115 total goals in 184 appearances. Nobody like him. In the end, we know Ronaldo well. We have seen him for a while with Juventus in Serie A. He has certainly made the appeal and value of our league grow, he has brought his being all-encompassing to Juventus. He has also received some criticisms: he thinks too much of himself, the team plays worse with him, now he’s just a great center forward. We can say that since he left, at the end of August, Juventus have struggled to find an heir.

ONLY ONE WORLD PASS – A few weeks ago, before the match against Atalanta in the Champions League, he dedicated a post on Instagram: “I am returning to Italy, a country that has welcomed me and my family so well, a place that will remain in my heart forever”. In March, we will probably find him in front of us, a bogey all muscles and goals. Cristiano Ronaldo or Italy. At the World Cup in Qatar there is only room for one.