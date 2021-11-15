Italy and the world qualifiers, how the playoffs and possible opponents work – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The winners of three mini-tournaments will snatch the ticket for the 2022 World Cup: the situation on the eve of the last group match

A nightmare that returns and is scary. The risk of ending up in the big playoffs, too big. On Monday 15 November it will not be enough to win against Northern Ireland in Belfast (a game that evokes bad memories given the 2-1 defeat on 15 January 1958 and the lack of qualification for the World Cup in Sweden 58) to be able to remove the direct pass for Qatar 2022. We must wait for the result of Lucerne between Switzerland and Bulgaria and make calculations. Arriving first in their group will be essential for the Azzurri, who are currently ahead in the goal difference on the Swiss (+11 vs +9). There are many pitfalls in the play-offs.

How does it work



Europe has 13 seats available for Qatar. The first 10 of their respective groups go directly to the World Cup. The 10 runners-up and the two best teams in the Nations League unqualified, the last three places are played ai playoffs. The 12 contenders will be divided into three courses of four and will effectively form three mini-tournaments (draw in Zurich on 26 November). Whoever wins the respective tournament will be able to celebrate. All matches – semifinals on 24/25 March and finals on 28/29 March – will be played in a single match, therefore in the event of a tie at 90 ‘, extra time and possibly penalty kicks. In conclusion, a path to avoid. The six teams that have scored the most points in the group will be seeded in the draw, but being seeded won’t make it any easier.

Group A



First of all, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, one of the greatest threats of this path. The goal in the 90th minute of Mitrovic gave the qualification to Serbia (group A), forcing the Lusitanians to take the repair exam in March.

Group B



The nightmare Sweden is back. Because the goal of Morata gave the World Cup to Spain, while Ibrahimovic’s national team ends up in the playoffs.

Group D



France came first ( Mbapp found his smile with four goals scored against Kazakhstan on Saturday 13 November). They play for second place Finland (11 points) e Ukraine (nine points). Except that the former will face coach Didier Deschamps’ Bleus at home, while the latter will be guests of Bosnia (both matches are scheduled for Tuesday 16 November).

Group E



There is Belgium already qualified. There are for the playoffs Wales (14 points) e Czech Republic (11). The National team of Bale will play against Lukaku on Tuesday, November 16, while the Czech Republic will challenge Estonia. If the Welsh lose and the Czechs win they would end up with 14 points. The goal difference, for now, is in favor of Wales (+5 against +3 in the Czech Republic).

Group F



Here everything is already defined. Denmark already qualified in Qatar, Scotland in the play-offs. He has seven points clear of Israel and Austria, third.

Group G

Holland risks big. first at 20 points, but Turkey and Norway – both at 18 – dream of overtaking. The games are still open: there are scheduled for Tuesday 16 November Holland-Norway And Montenegro-Turkey. If Luis Van Gaal’s national team wins, Turkey could even afford the luxury of losing to finish second but take a look at the goal difference. Turkey at +10 and Norway at +9. But beware: if Norway wins in Rotterdam, they would rise to first place in the group, together with Turkey in the case of victory over Montenegro. In this case, the Netherlands would fail to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Group H



Strike of the Croatia winning 1-0 against Russia and moving to the World Cup. Russians, on the other hand, forced into the playoffs for a single point of disadvantage.

Group I



England first in the standings with 23 points, followed by Poland by Lewandowski at 20. But the national team of Gareth Southgate on Monday 15 November challenge San Marino, stuck at zero points. Instead, Poland face Hungary. Even if both were to close and at 23 (with a sensational defeat by the English), England have +26 goal difference against +20 of the Poles.

Group J



Germany already in Qatar with 27 points. In second place he closed the North Macedonia, who by beating Iceland 3-1 kept the point of advantage they had over Romania.