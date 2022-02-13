Italy: Andrea Zambonin on the bench, could make his debut

The second line of the Zebre last minute change on the blue bench for England

Second row Andrea Zambonin takes the place of David Sisi on the bench of Italy ahead of the match against England on Sunday afternoon.

A change of the last moment that could lead to the international debut of the second line class 2000 under the Zebre, with the clubmate, about to become a father, who was allowed to be close to his partner.

Zambonin is one of the new faces of Italian rugby: born in Vicenza 21 years ago, he grew up in the Vicenza Rangers before being selected by the “I. Franciscated “. He was part of Italy under 20 playing the 2019 youth world cup and the Six Nations category in 2020.

He made his debut with Calvisano in the Challenge Cup in December 2019 and then became an immediate starter in last season’s Calvisano, with 19 appearances as a starter.

From this year he is part of the Zebre, with which he has obtained 10 appearances, of which 5 as a starter.

If he enters the field, Zambonin will be the eleventh player Kieran Crowley made his debut in just 5 games.

