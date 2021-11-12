Italy-Argentina, Lamaro: “It will also be a mental battle, we want to improve Saturday’s performance”

The captain of the Azzurri talked about the preparation for the match and what he expects from Monigo’s challenge, a battle between Latins

A few hours after the expected match between Italy and Argentina, the Italian captain Michele Lamaro intervened in the press conference, called as he last week against the All Blacks to lead the team in the Monigo match (kick-off 14.00, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Arena and Cielo).

The Roman third line opened by talking about the Pumas, rivals of the day: “They are a very solid and proven team, having played the Rugby Championship and some tests during this 2021. As we saw against France last week they are an extremely physical team. who never gives up and fights for every ball: the Bleus had something more but they had to sweat the victory until the 80th minute “.

Precisely in consideration of this, as well as the fact that Italy wants to gamble its chances of victory, Lamaro said referring to the placeable kicks sent in penaltouche a week ago: “Those choices were not dictated by the desire to make a show but rather from trying to put pressure on the All Blacks by trying to exploit the work of our forwards. Against the Pumas it will be a different match where we will try to collect every opportunity that comes our way, so as to remain attacked for as long as possible in the score ”.

Spreading the spectrum on what Italy is looking for, the blue captain said: “Our goal remains to improve the performance of the Olimpico. We are a new group that needs to grow, we expect a different game where the head, in addition to the body, will count a lot. The fact of playing in a smaller stadium will change the scenario “.

Lamaro then spoke about Gallo, the prop of the Pumas who will play as an opponent, and the Nemer-Brex duo, Italian-Argentine boys who will be on stage against the nation in which they were born: “We felt with Gallo after the match against France , tomorrow we will be opponents but first of all we are teammates and friends. For Ivan and Nacho this was certainly a special week, they will play against guys with whom they grew up together. They prepared themselves very hard, as always, for them the mental aspect will be important “.

With regard to the preparation, Lamaro underlined: “During the week we could not load much in training on a physical level, as we come from a very hard and demanding match against the All Blacks and we expect another total battle. I believe that with the Pumas, in addition to mental continuity, our defense will be decisive and must be as advanced as possible even to win the battles on the ground “.

