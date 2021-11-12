Sports

Italy-Argentina, Lamaro: “It will also be a mental battle, we want to improve Saturday’s performance”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The captain of the Azzurri talked about the preparation for the match and what he expects from Monigo’s challenge, a battle between Latins

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“At home I have tapes with his commentary” – Corriere.it

17 hours ago

marks the penalty between the whistles and then brings your hands to your ears- Corriere.it

5 days ago

LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “Today Zaniolo and Pellegrini return home, let’s evaluate Barella”

5 days ago

“The mistake in Mexico? The team also lost points”

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button