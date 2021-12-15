Italy-Argentina on 1 June at Wembley between the European Champion and the America’s Cup

The national champions of Europe and South America will compete in London. Ceferin, UEFA president: “We are proud to relaunch such a prestigious trophy”

Italy and Argentina on 1 June at Wembley will play the first “Final” (this is the official name, also in English) in a single match, which pits the European champion national team and the America’s Cup winner against each other. The announcement came directly from UEFA.

cooperation – “There is a long tradition of collaboration between Uefa and Conmebol, as evidenced over the years with competitions such as the Artemio Franchi Trophy and the Intercontinental Cup – said president Ceferin -, and it is with great pride that we relaunch such a prestigious trophy for national teams. to the delight of football lovers all over the world. We look forward to exploring new opportunities together and look forward to the London Grand Final in June 2022. I would like to thank Alejandro Domínguez for his dedication to this project and his outstanding work leading South American football. ” Mancini’s blues will therefore return to Wembley, where on 11 July they won the continental title by beating England on penalties in the final. Messi’s Argentina won 1-0 in the America’s Cup final over Brazil with Di Maria’s goal the day before at the Maracana.

memorandum of understanding – A new memorandum of understanding was also signed between the two continental federations, lasting until 30 June 2028, which includes an office in London shared by Uefa and Conmebol: “We are delighted to develop our excellent relationship with Conmebol and our strong desire to act together for the development of football and its benefits for society is further reflected by this new memorandum of understanding, ”added Ceferin. “The final between Argentina and Italy will be accompanied by other sporting events of the highest level, as befits the tradition of South American and European football – explained Conmebol n.1 – The opening of our joint office will allow us to face new projects with agility and vigor for the benefit of millions of fans on our continents and in the rest of the world ”.

