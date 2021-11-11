Several novelties in the XV chosen by Crowley, including Morisi and Licata. On the bench there are two possible rookies

The time of choice has come again for Kieran Crowley. The head coach of Italy has in fact made official the formation that on Saturday at 14, in Monigo (Treviso), will challenge Argentina, in the second Test Match of the Autumn Nations Series 2021.

Italy-Argentina: the formation of the Azzurri for the Treviso match

In the XV which will be captained by Michele Lamaro, there are several innovations proposed by the New Zealand coach, starting with the trocar. In fact, in the enlarged triangle, where Matteo Minozzi retains his place from the extreme, like Monty Ioane on one of the two “outs”, the third slot will be occupied by Edoardo Padovani, in a department that sees confirmed the control room with Stephen Varney and Paolo Garbisi, and who instead presents the couple Luca Morisi-Juan Ignacio Brex to the centers, with the former replacing – compared to a week ago – Marco Zanon.

Among the forwards, one novelty per department.

In the third line, with Lamaro and Negri as flankers, the number 8 jersey will be on the shoulders of Giovanni Licata, who returns to the national team after more than a year of absence.

In the second line, next to the confirmed David Sisi, here is Niccolò Cannone from the beginning.

At the forefront, with Gianmarco Lucchesi as hooker and Marco Riccioni as right prop, the new star is called Ivan Nemer.

A bench composition in 6 + 2 format, with two possible rookies, Luca Bigi, Danilo Fischetti, Pietro Ceccarelli, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza and the third line Giovanni Pettinelli is also available, ready to give its contribution during the race in progress. (uncapped), in addition to scrum-half Alessandro Fusco (uncapped) and Federico Mori.

Italy

15 Matteo MINOZZI (Wasps Rugby, 23 caps)

14 Edoardo PADOVANI (Benetton Rugby, 28 caps)

13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 6 caps)

12 Luca MORISI (Benetton Rugby, 34 caps)

11 Montanna IOANE (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 11 caps)

9 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester Rugby 8 caps)

8 Giovanni LICATA (Zebre Parma, 11 caps)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps) – captain

6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 34 caps)

5 David SISI (Zebre Parma, 16 caps)

4 Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 14 caps)

3 Marco RICCIONI (Saracens, 16 caps)

2 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)

1 Ivan NEMER (Benetton Ruby, 1 cap)

Available

16 Luca BIGI (Zebre Parma 38 caps)

17 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 13 caps)

18 Pietro CECCARELLI (Brive, 15 caps)

19 Marco FUSER (Newcastle Falcons, 34 caps)

20 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 23 caps)

21 Giovanni PETTINELLI (Benetton Rugby, newcomer)

22 Alessandro FUSCO (Fiamme Oro Rugby / Zebre Parma, newcomer)

23 Federico MORI (Bordeaux, 10 caps)

