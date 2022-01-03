Italy at risk if he goes to Toronto?

Lorenzo Insigne is in the process of signing with the Toronto. The captain of the Naples he will not continue his adventure in blue: he has not found an agreement for the renewal and has decided to accept the multi-million dollar offer from the Canadian club.

Insigne Mancini Italy

Insigne, phone call with Mancini: Italy is safe

Giovinco had warned Insigne: “At Toronto you risk losing Italy”. But it will not necessarily be the same with the current captain of the Naples. In the next few days the final agreement will be found for the passage (in June) in Canada but Italy seems to be safe for the blue number 10.

Today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport reveals a phone call between Insigne and the coach Roberto Mancini.

“Lorenzo called technical commissioner Roberto Mancini. He explained to him his future choice but

also the determination to remain in the national team, starting from the playoffs in March and hoping to at least reach the World Cup in Qatar in December. Mancio replied that the estimate does not change against an important player for Italy for the link between the two phases of the game. But that everything will pass through a continuity of performance that only the field can give“.