Italy at the Beijing 2022 Olympics: the medals won at the Games

Gold, silver and bronze. Here are all the medals won by Italy at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Francesca Lollobrigida, silver in speed skating

The 31-year-old Roman skater, second in the 3000 meters behind the Dutch Schouten, opened the blue medal table. Here is her story.

Francesca Lollobrigida (reuters)

Short track, silver in Italy in the mixed relay

The blue quartet made up of Arianna Fontana, Martina Valcepina, Pietro Sighel and Andrea Cassinelli climbs to the second step of the podium. Arianna Fontana with nine Olympic podiums becomes the most medalized athlete in the history of her sport at the Games.

The mixed short track relay (reuters)

Toboggan, Dominik Fischnaller bronze

After losing the podium for just two thousandths four years ago in Pyeongchang, the 28-year-old South Tyrolean carabiniere takes a medal in the men’s singles.

Dominik Fischnaller (reuters)

Ski, Federica Brignone silver in giant

Federica Brignone remains on the podium of the female giant. Third four years ago in South Korea, this time the Aosta Valley closes in second place behind the Swedish Sara Hector.

Federica Brignone (handle)

Short track, Arianna Fontana gold in the 500 meters

More and more in history Arianna Fontana. The 31-year-old from Valtellina triumphs in the 500 meters, winning her tenth Olympic medal.