Italy at the crossroads: here are the cases in which the Azzurri qualify

A draw that complicates the blue situation in the race for the World Cup, and multiplies the possible combinations between Italy and Switzerland. After the 1-1 in the direct match at the Olimpico, anything can happen between the two 15-point leaders in group C in the head-to-head to the first place which is worth the direct qualification to the World 2022 and forces the second to the play-offs.

What awaits Mancini’s men

Monday ‘last round: Italy plays in Belfast with Northern Ireland, Switzerland at home with Bulgaria. For Mancini few certainties: it will be necessary to win with a large score and hope that the Swiss will not do the same with goleada. The valid criteria for determining who is ahead are in fact still all in the game, including the number of goals scored away between two paired teams, which in this case favors Switzerland: in the first leg it was 0-0, now 1- 1 with Widmer’s away goal

First of all, the criteria. If the two teams arrive paired even after the last round, the following will be valid in order: the goal difference, the goals scored, the head-to-head matches, the away goals in the head-to-head matches (the fair play ranking, last criterion, at this point and offside). Italy and Switzerland have 15 points, the Azzurri are ahead in the goal difference of two goals: 13 scored and 2 conceded, against 11-2 by the Swiss.

The combinations

The casuistry is endless. Italy passes if they win in Belfast and Switzerland does not win or does so with a maximum difference of one goal more than the Azzurri: at that point it would be 18 points each, and Italy ahead by one goal in goal difference. With two draws still ahead of Italy, because the current situation would crystallize. If Italy loses, to avoid the play-offs, it must hope that Switzerland also loses and in this case too with the same difference or at least one less.

But there is also the possibility of absolute parity: for example, if the two teams win respectively 1-0 and 3-0, at that point the goal difference would also be in perfect balance (14-2 and 14-2). : the first valid criterion would therefore be the away goal in the direct match, which favors Switzerland. Another case in point: Italy wins 2-1, Switzerland 3-0, the Azzurri pass for the highest number of goals scored with the same goal difference. In short, Monday evening ’90’ thrilling between Belfast and Lucerne.