Italy at the forefront with neuromuscular rehabilitation projects: here’s how to use VR, apps and exoskeletons in medicine

Among the numerous fields of action in which Italy is the master there is undoubtedly that of neuromuscular rehabilitation. We are talking precisely of exoskeletons for patients who cannot walk, but also technologies for children and tools for respiratory recovery.

IlSole24Ore cites in particular the case of Lecco and his project Empathy@ they have worked on in recent academic and clinical years to develop solutions that are easy to use even at home. The project was born in 2017 and has provided for the collaboration of numerous realities in the area, starting with Univerlecco, then the Lecco pole of the Politecnico di Milano, the Cnr pole in Lecco, the “Eugenio Medea” IRCC, the Institute of Hospitalization and Care in Character Scientific Inrca, Valduce Hospital (“Villa Beretta” Rehabilitation Center in Costa Masnaga) and Ats Brianza and Asst Lecco.

ITALY AT THE VANGUARD IN NEUROMUSCULAR REHABILITATION PROJECTS: THE EMPATIA @ PROJECT

Giovanni Fosti, President of the Cariplo Foundation, presenting the results obtained, commented: “The experience of the rehabilitation district shows us today that working on shared priorities allows, over time, to generate tangible value for the life of people and territories”. Many results obtained by Empatia @ starting with the development of light and cheap exoskeletons usable by the patient even at home; there virtual reality for respiratory rehabilitation of elderly patients, involved in an active and empathic way. But also the development of a technological environment to evaluate the interaction between mother and children and for the rehabilitation support of children with neurodevelopmental disabilities. And again, an immersive virtual reality to rehabilitate the upper limbs in post-stroke patients, dedicated apps and a laboratory to study the effectiveness of rehabilitation technologies always aimed at children.

“The rehabilitation district – he added Vico Valassi, president of Univerlecco – and in particular the Empatia project, represent the concrete example of how working together leads to multiplying results and achieving objectives that benefit those who need help – he said – a direction is needed to keep united and coordinate many actors, but the contribution that each can offer is placed as a fundamental piece in the mosaic ». Empatia @, as the IlSole24Ore website underlines, finally presents two very innovative aspects and no doubt worthy of attention. First of all, it should be emphasized that well before the pandemic, this Lombard project grasped the need to provide people with home services. Secondly, it brought together different subjects and multidisciplinary teams made up of doctors, physiotherapists and psychologists, but also designers and engineers.