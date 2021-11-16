Italy-Balotelli, the case breaks out: a sensational attack by his brother

One of the big problems of this national team in the last two games against Swiss and I.Northern Ireland it was the chronic difficulty of scoring and above all of filling the penalty area in a consistent way. With the absence of Property, certainly not an old-fashioned bomb but still a real tip, things could have gone differently, but the problem in any case would not have been solved. And on the day after the match that sentenced the Azzurri to the play-offs for World, many fans on social networks begin to regret the absence of Super Mario Balotelli. At the same time the brother of Balotelli, Enock Barwuah, launches a sensational attack on CT Roberto Mancini.

Italy, Enock attacks Roberto Mancini: “How can you not call Balotelli?”

The brother of Super Mario, also a player of the lower categories and a frequent visitor to television salons, vents from the pages of newspapers, attacking the CT Mancini for his indifference towards Balotelli especially in this moment of lean:

“We are not there France who can afford folks like Benzema, Mbappè, Giroud. With the utmost respect in Italy we don’t have this park forwards. This is why one like Balotelli it cannot be ignored. Even just to be part of the group. I want to say one thing: it is right that a striker like Property, who is fine and scores avalanches of goals both the holder of the National. But I can’t figure out how to not summon someone like Mario. He may have had a not extraordinary performance with the various clubs he has played for, but when he wears the Italy shirt he transforms. And the numbers speak for themselves ”.

Enock he takes it not only with Mancini, but also with the attitude ofItaly whole towards his brother. A country often prone to drastic judgments and excessive criticism, as the case linked to also demonstrates Ciro Immobile:

“It was shelved too soon and I never understood why. Do the goals count? Well, he in France he scored many, yet he was not taken into consideration equally. On Mario you do not look at what he is doing on the pitch, but something else and I am very sorry about this. In the last two years he has had a lot of physical problems, but now he is fine. He plays consistently and is scoring. He just needs someone to trust him, but in Italy those who play up front are criticized too much. Also Property, who scores a lot, has ended up in the eye of the storm and for some he would not be the ideal center forward for Italy. Imagine Mario. Everyone would be ready to attack him again. But I know how much he cares aboutItaly and the blue shirt. That’s why I hope it will be taken into consideration ”.

Italy, Enock protects and celebrates Mario Balotelli: “He really cares about the blue jersey”

This is an opinion that can be shared. All statements by Balotelli over the years they have always shown a very strong attachment to the school boy Inter to the national team jersey. Its heyday was in the Europeans of the 2012, with the brace that sank Germany in the semifinals paired with Fantantonio Cassano:

“Plot against Balotelli? I think it’s someone in the group. Someone who can’t stand his strong character. I got this idea. Mancini? She always loved him and respected him. But put yourself in his shoes: how could he summon someone who is always up for discussion? He did it at the wrong time: he made him play Mario against the Poland when he wasn’t well and it was a gamble. Now imagine what they would tell him. But I think he always takes that into consideration. Maybe he doesn’t want to burn it. Maybe he’s waiting for it to be in great condition “.

So in a certain sense Enock he wants to lift a little Mancini from their responsibilities, and emphasizes how obviously Balo is a player who is not inclined to sacrifice but with undoubted qualities:

“With the’Italy has always done very well. It keeps us to die for National. Doesn’t play withItaly for four years and yet he has scored more than many others. Imagine if he had played. I think that someone like that should always be called, and I don’t say it because he is my brother. It will never do what they do Property And Belotti. He’s not someone who works like that for the team. It has other features. But he can invent the goal with a play at any time. For a team that struggles so hard to score, it would be ideal “.

Italy, fans are clamoring for Balotelli on the internet

In search of culprits after the blue debacle, between joke, provocation and seriousness, there are those on Twitter in particular he is clamoring for the return of Super Mario in the national team. “People who criticize Balotelli And Skin only for the person and not for the player stop following football. Balotelli the decisive games do not miss them, Skin dragged us almost alone to the quarter-finals ad Euro 2016. Immediately in National! “.

Many are asking for his return to the national team, if only within the blue group. Perhaps it could be a good idea to work around the problems of filling the area. Although it must be said that Balotelli he has already had his chances, and one after the other he has always burned them all.

OMNISPORT