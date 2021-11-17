Italy, before it’s too late

One hundred and twenty-seven days after the night of miracles and rediscovered pride, of the British humiliated in their home, of the beneficial effects of pasta according to Bonucci and of the exciting Mancini-Vialli embrace; four and a half months after the Great Beauty, I said, one can also receive – among the many written and oral testimonies of disappointment, dejection, frustration – a very hard outburst that sums up another ten, a thousand, one hundred thousand, one million, ten million Northern Ireland-Italy viewers. The sender, a character as important and dear as he is passionate who rarely expires in vulgarity: «Do you write it to Mancini who has a team of blowjobs that can’t shoot at goal and that his ass is over? They play like a third category team ». The final poisoned was not long in coming: «I would title“ Disastro Italia ”».

We have titled “Appesi a un filo”, but we should have specified “a noose”: Italian football, which played the last World Cup on the playstation, risks the same fate four years later. It would be the first time in history, and in these pages the expert Judge presents the side effects of a possible sporting disaster.

Ours are not “blowjobs” (colorful expression belonging to the Treccani of football fans): they are not champions, okay, but how could they be, since they are not only the technical expression of a sector (of a country) unable to plan, grow, look ahead of one’s nose and think of itself as a system? We are a people of individualists who have run out of natural talent stocks and continue to make do by investing in recovery values ​​that are not always successful in the field.

I consider the finals in March, an unusual time to play off, a stroke of luck and an opportunity, the ideal opportunity to try to correct the most serious mistakes, possibly without stopping at words. We still have the chance to qualify for Qatar 2022, but we need to reorganize first mentally and then structurally.

We are also old and selfish: we rely on Bonucci and Chiellini, those with greater personalities, and on the trio Zeman – Verratti, Immobile, Insigne – and when Mancini tries the spare parts card, most of the time to replace injured or presumed injuries, we notice the difference in performance and personality. Rereading the formations of 2006 and the very unfortunate 2010, then, we immediately realize the impoverishment of our “warehouse” that derives from the total absence of a common vision.

All of us have been criticizing for a lifetime the lack of a nursery policy and yet we tolerate that provision of the Growth Decree – it is just an example – which fiscally favors the entry of medium-quality foreigners ready to take away growth spaces from ours. If there were not the Sassuolo of the Caputo (now at Sampdoria), the Scamacca and the Raspadori, who represent an investment, to find another Italian center forward we would have to use the lantern: it is no coincidence that now many commentators point to Lorenzo Lucca of Pisa, Serie B, often without having seen him play.

The name of this guy brings me to football played with some regret. It reminds me of an episode in the story of Edmondo Fabbri, published yesterday: when he focused on the young Gigi Riva, present in Middlesbrough during the Italy-North Korea, but only spectator. It will be done – Mondino said, everyone said – but it was ready. It will happen – they say today about Lucca – but just the other day he led the Under 21 to victory. The misunderstanding is that, in the Italy of the Rivera Golden Boy at just over sixteen, it is thought that a footballer at twenty is still a youngster, and there is also the excuse of the Millennials. But no, imagine a big boy of a couple of meters, strong, balanced, king of the area, a true nine not false, an Ibra who will come, maybe. Do you think he would have been afraid in Belfast? One like that doesn’t know what fear is.