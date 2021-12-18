Italy bets on Dominik Paris! The start at 11.45 am – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.48: Cater in the intermediate is 1 ″ 08 late

11.47: The Austrian Striedinger closes his test with a time of 2’02 ″ 56. It is the first reference time

11.45: Striedinger left

11.42: It’s sunny in Val Gardena, ideal conditions, -2 ° at the finish

11.38: The bibs of the blues at the start: Paris with 13, Innerhofer with 16, Marsaglia with 27, Buzzi with 32, Casse with 34, Bosca with 45, Zazzi with 58

11.35: 65 athletes at the start: this is the list of starters:

11.32: Among the favorites also the Swiss Beat Feuz, holder of the specialty cup, who already has two podiums behind him in this first part of the championship.

11.29: Among the big favorites for the victory the components of the very large Austrian patrol, led by Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer

11.26: A great battle is announced in Val Gardena, with a large group of skiers ready to hit the top step of the podium. The two timed trials saw Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde excel

11.23: It will be important to understand how Dominik Paris will behave on the home track. The native of Merano, in fact, has always had a complicated relationship with the descent of Val Gardena which, in addition to never having won, has often seen its more opaque version

11.19: The third descent of this vintage will be staged on the famous and iconic Saslong, which will conclude the two-day Val Gardena, after yesterday’s super-G.

11.15: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the downhill skiing in Val Gardena, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Ski World Cup for men

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Val Gardena descent, valid for the 2021-2022 Men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. The third descent of this vintage will be staged on the famous and iconic Saslong starting at 11.45 am and will conclude the two-day Val Gardena, after yesterday’s super-G.

A great battle is announced in Val Gardena, with a large group of skiers ready to hit the top step of the podium. The two timed trials saw Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde excel. Above all, the Norwegian seems ready to dictate the law on the Saslong, after winning the last two editions, confirming the excellent trend of the Scandinavians on this track.

It will be important to understand how Dominik Paris will behave on the home track. The native of Merano, in fact, has always had a complicated relationship with the descent of Val Gardena which, in addition to never having won, has often seen its more opaque version. In his immense showcase he was able to enter only two podiums on the Saslong, both in December 2014. Will it finally be the right time for our standard bearer? As always it will be necessary to pay particular attention to the very large Austrian patrol, led by Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer, while the Swiss offer the usual Beat Feuz as a favorite, having already two podiums behind him in this first part of the championship.

The Val Gardena descent will start at 11.45 am. OA Sport offers you the LIVE textual LIVE of the event, news in real time so as not to miss even a second of the Saslong show.

Photo: Lapresse