Italy bets on Dominik Paris! The start at 11.45 am – OA Sport

11.48: Cater in the intermediate is 1 ″ 08 late
11.47: The Austrian Striedinger closes his test with a time of 2’02 ″ 56. It is the first reference time
11.45: Striedinger left
11.42: It’s sunny in Val Gardena, ideal conditions, -2 ° at the finish
11.38: The bibs of the blues at the start: Paris with 13, Innerhofer with 16, Marsaglia with 27, Buzzi with 32, Casse with 34, Bosca with 45, Zazzi with 58
11.35: 65 athletes at the start: this is the list of starters:
1 54005 STRIEDINGER Otmar 1991 AUT Salomon
2 561255 CATER Martin 1992 SLO Stoeckli
3 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER Atomic
4 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA Salomon
5 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT Fischer
6 512124 HINTERMANN Niels 1995 SUI Atomic
7 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER Salomon
8 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA Atomic
9 191740 CLAREY Johan 1981 FRA Head
10 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA Fischer
11 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR Atomic
12 512042 KRYENBUEHL Urs 1994 SUI Fischer
13 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA Nordica
14 53975 HEMETSBERGER Daniel 1991 AUT Fischer
15 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI Head
16 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA Rossignol
17 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT Head
18 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA Salomon
19 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT Head
20 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA Head
21 194167 MUZATON Maxence 1990 FRA Rossignol
22 422403 ROEA Henrik 1995 NOR Nordica
23 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI Fischer
24 934643 GOLDBERG Jared 1991 USA Head
25 533866 NYMAN Steven 1982 USA Fischer
26 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO Salomon
27 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA Fischer
28 202345 SCHWAIGER Dominik 1991 GER Head
29 54157 DANKLMAIER Daniel 1993 AUT Atomic
30 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR Atomic
31 512039 ROULIN Gilles 1994 SUI Head
32 6290985 BUZZI Emanuele 1994 ITA Head
33 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER Head
34 990081 CASSE Mattia 1990 ITA Head
35 194368 RAFFORT Nicolas 1991 FRA Salomon
36 6531444 ARVIDSSON Erik 1996 USA Head
37 104468 READ Jeffrey 1997 CAN Atomic
38 6190006 SCHULLER Victor 1995 FRA Head
39 6190179 ALPHAND Nils 1996 FRA Head
40 54009 WALDER Christian 1991 AUT Salomon
41 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN Atomic
42 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA Atomic
43 512352 CHABLOZ Yannick 1999 SUI Nordica
44 103271 THOMSEN Benjamin 1987 CAN
45 6290845 BOSCA Guglielmo 1993 ITA Head
46 6531520 VICES Sam 1996 USA Fischer
47 502230 SUNDIN Olle 1997 SWE Head
48 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN Head
49 194650 PICCARD Roy 1993 FRA Rossignol
50 512281 ROESTI Lars 1998 SUI Rossignol
51 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER Head
52 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO Atomic
53 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN Head
54 110324 von APPEN Henrik 1994 CHI Head
55 512408 MONNEY Alexis 2000 ON Stoeckli
56 54371 BABINSKY Stefan 1996 AUT Head
57 492063 ETXEZARRETA Adur 1996 ESP Head
58 6291053 ZAZZI Pietro 1994 ITA Salomon
59 700878 BENDIK Martin 1993 SVK Atomic
60 350095 PFIFFNER Marco 1994 LIE Fischer
61 221053 STEUDLE Roy-Alexander 1993 GBR Atomic
62 180877 LEHTO Elian 2000 FIN Augment
63 422676 FOSSLAND Markus Nordgaard 1999 NOR Atomic
64 481327 TRIKHICHEV Pavel 1992 RUS Head
65 240148 SZOLLOS Barnabas 1998 ISR Kaestle
11.32: Among the favorites also the Swiss Beat Feuz, holder of the specialty cup, who already has two podiums behind him in this first part of the championship.
11.29: Among the big favorites for the victory the components of the very large Austrian patrol, led by Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer
11.26: A great battle is announced in Val Gardena, with a large group of skiers ready to hit the top step of the podium. The two timed trials saw Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde excel
11.23: It will be important to understand how Dominik Paris will behave on the home track. The native of Merano, in fact, has always had a complicated relationship with the descent of Val Gardena which, in addition to never having won, has often seen its more opaque version
11.19: The third descent of this vintage will be staged on the famous and iconic Saslong, which will conclude the two-day Val Gardena, after yesterday’s super-G.
11.15: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the downhill skiing in Val Gardena, valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Ski World Cup for men
