Italy, Bonucci and Chiellini out with Switzerland. Mancini (and Mourinho) hope – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Giorgio’s forfeit Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci (resentment for the former, muscle fatigue for the latter) against the Fiorentina also creates problems for Italy coach Roberto Mancini. The technical commissioner of the National will have to renounce the two bianconeri for the decisive challenge for the qualification to World in Qatar 2022 against Swiss, scheduled for Friday at the Olimpico in Rome. The two defenders will in all likelihood respond to the summons of Italy and, after medical examinations a Coverciano, they should return to Turin.

This means that, with the list of players called up in hand, only three other central players remain at the disposal of the Azzurri: Unripe, Sticks and Gianluca Mancini. Of these, only one is right, that is the defender of Rome. Which is therefore a candidate for a starting position in the challenge with Swiss who will decide the fate of Italy and its return to a World Cup after the shame of not participating in Russia. This while waiting to understand what the conditions will be Bonucci And Chiellini, which, however, seem much more out than inside. The coach Roberto Mancini he will therefore have to decide if necessary whether to replace the two Juventus players: Gianmarco is one of the eligible players, but also left-handed. Ferrari of the Sassuolo. Mourinho obviously hopes in the recovery of the bianconeri at least for Northern Ireland, with a squad already squeezed, if something happens to Mancini it would be nice trouble. And in the national team it will also be up to Pilgrims, not in perfect condition, besides Zaniolo And Cristante.