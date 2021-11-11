Italy, Bonucci captain with Switzerland: “Accidents? I have never pulled back” | News

The blue defender: “The controversy over injuries is frivolous, we want to have a great match”

Recovered from muscle fatigue, Leonardo Bonucci against the Swiss he will be there and will wear the captain’s armband. L’Italy a fundamental challenge is played for qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, but he will do so without several players who had to leave Coverciano due to injury, not without controversy: “They made us smile. I have never pulled back both with the club and with the National – commented the defender -. It is right to always be there and after two days of recovery from fatigue, I am back to training “.

The match is very delicate: “There are positive sensations as it has always been since Mr. Mancini led the national team. The public will give us a big hand and we hope to be able to rejoice together at the end of the match.” A match almost from inside or outside – alias playoff – with the 2017 bugbear: “That negative experience stayed with us, it left its mark. We have to live with these emotions, like those experienced before the Euro 2020 final. to the match against Switzerland now, then to Monday’s match against Northern Ireland. We want to make a great performance and then we’ll take care of the rest. “