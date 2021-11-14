Italy, Bonucci: “I will not be the penalty taker, but we will decide everything at the moment” | News

The blue captain shakes his team on the eve of the decisive challenge for qualifying for the World Cup: “Forgetting the recent past”

“It will have to be the Italy we saw in the European qualifiers and at the European Championship. We will have to bring home the result, forgetting the recent past. Being European champions does not give us the right to win, we have to put aside the draw with Switzerland and be focused on tomorrow’s match. Penalty? If he will be there I will not beat him, we will decide at the moment but for now we have decided to leave everything as always. “So Leonardo Bonucci, to Raisport, on the eve of the decisive challenge against thenorthern Ireland which is worth the pass for i World Cup in Qatar.

Sitting next to the coach Mancini at the press conference, Leonardo Bonucci did not shirk the wait and asked who, eventually, will take the responsibility of kicking a penalty kick: “Will I kick the next one? My first thought the other night was to hug Jorginho, a mistake can happen to anyone. C.Anyway, I won’t be the penalty taker tomorrow, we will decide when the time comes. For now we have decided to leave things as they are. I just know that the team will have a great performance to take home the victory. We need to be more and more a team, a concept that will have to come out to the nth degree ”.

