Italy cancels “Balbo” from the planes of the state fleet. And now what will happen in Orbetello?

GROSSETO – The name “Italo Balbo” will no longer be present in the areas of the state fleetthose used by the prime minister and ministers for their flights or for missions considered to be of public utility.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Defense, after the controversies that had also led to a parliamentary question to the Government by the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni.

The figure of Balbo has always been controversial due to the link with the fascist regime since the March of Rome in which he participated as one of the quadrumviri. During his political career he was also appointed Minister of the Air Force by Benito Mussolini.

Balbo’s name on one of the 31st wing’s airbuses had prompted Fratoianni to speak of “shame”. The decision to “cancel” the name of Balbo by the Defense was therefore welcomed by the leader of the Italian Left. «This avoids embarrassment – Fratoianni said – to the highest offices of the State and an international fool to our country. Of course, the question remains as to why and who thought such a foolish decision in the offices of our armed forces ”. With a few taps of the panel, therefore, “Italo Balbo” was canceled from the side of the plane. And, to avoid other possible new cases, it was decided that the aircraft of the State fleet will return from now on to exhibit, on their cockpits, only the emblems of the Armed Force to which they belong, the insignia of the Republic and the international abbreviations of recognition”.

But as we know, the name of Balbo has been at the center of a controversy for some time also in the Maremma area. In fact, in Orbetello the city council, led by a center-right coalition that supports the mayor Andrea Casamenti, approved the motion asking to name the seaplane park of the lagoon town after Italo Balbo. The president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani had also intervened in the case of Orbetello, who had clearly contested the choice of the administration.

The last word, however, on the eventual title will be in the hands of the prefect of Grosseto who could “stop” the idea of ​​the Casamenti majority and prevent the park from bearing the name of Balbo in the future. Certainly the precedent of the Ministry of Defense which has taken a rather clear line represents an example that cannot be ignored.