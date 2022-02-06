Italy-China 8-4, mixed doubles curling, Beijing 2022 Olympics: Constantini and Mosaner one step away from first place

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner continue to play on the wings of enthusiasm. The curling mixed doubles duo has strung together a streak of seven consecutive victories. On Saturday 5 February, the Azzurri also sank Australia 7-3 and Great Britain 7-5, mathematically booking the passage to the semifinals. While today, Sunday 6 February, they swept away hosts SuYuan Fan and Zhi Ling with a sharp 8-4. The next opponent, from 13.05 in Italy, will be the Sweden of Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson. A match that could already prove decisive for 1st place in the group.

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Beijing 2022 Stunning Constantini-Mosaner! 7-5 to Great Britain and semifinal 19 HOURS AGO

09:03 – Canada wins, match against Sweden decisive for 1st place

A crazy play by the Homan-Norris duo allows Canada to win over the Czech Republic at the extra end, 6-5. The Canadians, among the favorite teams to win the final, remain in contention for the first place in the group. With a win against Sweden today at 13.05, Italy could still close the 1st place practice with one round to spare.

08:54 – Azzurri one step away from first place

You got it right, Italy could lock down the first place in the Olympic group in the next few minutes. In the meantime, Sweden took a 6-2 defeat from Norway, dropping to 5 wins and 3 overall losses, insufficient to worry Italy’s 7-0. Gan Britain, on the other hand, in the worst possible scenario, could only reach us at 7-2, but we would still enjoy the advantage in the direct match. Only Canada is missing, which is currently at the extra end against the Czech Republic (5-5).

The match report

An unforeseen opponent, to be faced with the already acquired mathematical certainty of qualifying for the semifinals: the China of SuYuan Fan and Zhi Ling did not manage to scratch the streak of consecutive victories of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, who won with the score of 8-4. Follow all the competitions of the Winter Olympics on Discovery +.

08:41 – Italy makes 7 out of 7, China bows 8-4!

Italy also manages this last end well, stealing the hand. Now we await the verdicts of the matches with Canada and Sweden with a view to running for first place!

08:36 – Ling’s useless witchcraft

The Chinese Ling performs this incredible stone throw, looking for an absurd effect and causing the amazement of those present.

“The most useless shot in history!” Ling’s madness

08:31 – Italy one step away! 7-4

Another point in the safe, this time for a matter of millimeters. The last Chinese launch takes on a stratospheric curl, undermining the button occupied by our stone. Ice rewards us anyway. We go to the last end with a three-point advantage.

08:28 – Gill (Australia) positive, but he is on the field

Tahli Gill, Australian from the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing Olympics, tested positive for Covid-19. The athlete, who with his colleague Dean Hewitt is in last place in the standings, faced the Italy of Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini in the match on Saturday 5 February. However, the team got the green light from the medical commission to continue the tournament.

08:26 – Italy-China 6-4

Another surgical pitch from Constantin sits in the center of the button, and forces the Chinese to play dirty. Two stones to mark for now. How cold the Azzurri were in this phase of the match.

08:21 – Italy still in command, 6-4!

A Chinese suicide in the middle of the end gives us a comfortable point. Constantin wisely decides to burn the last shot. Italy extends to 6-4 with a power play still available.

08:13 – Italy-China 5-4

Impeccable interpretation of the race by the Chinese in this second stage of the race. Amos places a high guard. Both teams with a power play still in the barrel.

08:07 – China reopens the match, 5-4

The Chinese rage on Amos Mosaner’s failure to fail. At home unguarded, the hosts put three points. First drop in tension by the Azzurri.

08:01 – Italy-China 5-1

Long conversation between Constantini, Mosaner and coach Caldart. Mosaner eventually goes for the sweep, but his throw gets lost along. Situation favorable to China in this 5th end.

07:50 – Stefania crazy !!! 5-1 Italy

Another surgical rejection by Stefania Constantini cancels a point that seemed to have already fallen into the hands of the Chinese! We go to the break with a comfortable advantage of 5-1, without any pressure on the shoulders.

Crazy pass and smile, Constantini is a marvel

07:42 – Italy-China 4-1

Small flaw by Amos Mosaner, who touches the Chinese guard after a too short throw. Italy still has two stones in point so far, but China has carved out a chance to steal the hand.

07:37 – China in the wake, 4-1

China is finally asserting its hammer. Constantini’s last draw ends long, setting the stage for SuYuan Fan’s comfortable response. A point for China, but Italy is still the master of its destiny.

07:26 – Italy flies away! 4-0

Another hand stolen by the Azzurri, who impose a granite game of guards on the screen of the decisive stone. Another favorable point is added to the final of the second end.

07:21 – Italy-China 3-0

We are in the middle of the second end. Italy has placed a guard in the house, but the Chinese have been good at leaning in the vicinity of the center, with a superfine curl. Situation of equilibrium.

07:14 – Constantini, what a failure! Italy-China 3-0

Italy immediately steals the hand of the hosts! The blues surround the only Chinese stone in the button, and then sweep it away from the house leaving four stones in point. Fan’s last shot manages to limit the damage to three points.

Another Constantini masterpiece! Three points for Italy

07:10 – Italy-China 0-0

Traffic in the ice house! Italy tries to surround the Chinese stone, perfectly positioned in the button.

07:05 – Let’s go!

All ready on the rink! Hammer to the Chinese in this first end.

07:00 – Here we are!

Friends of Eurosport, welcome to the Italy-China direct report. Constantini and Mosaner challenge the hosts at the Ice Cube in Beijing. China already eliminated (2 wins and 5 losses), Italy already qualified (6 wins and 0 defeats). Also keep an eye on the other matches, at the same time as that of the Azzurri, between Norway-Sweden and Canada-Czech Republic, with a view to the race for first place.

DOUBLE MIXED, THE AZZURRI’S COMMITMENTS

Sunday 6 February, 7.05 am: Italy China (group)

Sunday 6 February, 13.05: Italy-Sweden (group)

Monday 7 February, 2.05 am: Canada-Italy (group)

Monday 7 February, 13.05 DOUBLE MIXED SEMIFINALS

Tuesday 8 February, 7.05am. POSSIBLE FINAL FOR THE BRONZE

Tuesday 8 February, 1.00 pm EVENTUAL FINAL FOR THE GOLD

*Italian time

THE RECAP OF SATURDAY FEBRUARY 5th

Day-1 of the Games gives Italy the first two medals of the five-circle review, thanks to Francesca Lollobrigida, silver in the 3000 meters, and to the Mixed Short Track relay, able to grab a silver in a final won by China. Smiles also from Curling and Tobogganing.

HERE THE RECAP OF THE DAY

Constantini’s incredible shot, so Italy beat Great Britain

THE PROGRAM FOR SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6

The program of the Olympic Winter Games on Sunday 6 February: Dominik Paris, but also Christof Innerhofer and Matteo Marsaglia defend the colors of Italy in the men’s downhill. Space also for men’s skiathlon and men’s sledding, with Dominik Fischnaller as possible protagonist.

HERE THE PROGRAM OF THE DAY

Italy also beat Great Britain 7-5, the highlights of the match

THE COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE WINTER OLYMPICS

The complete calendar of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: races, times, days and where to see all the races. We will offer you the written direct of all the events.

HERE THE COMPLETE CALENDAR

Italy also sweeps Australia away, 7-3: the highlights of the match

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering curling

Beijing 2022 LIVE! Italy-Great Britain: Mosaner and Constantini win 7-5 21 HOURS AGO