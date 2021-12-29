Italy-China: the fruitful economic-commercial results of an advantageous cooperation

Currently, the China is the first commercial partner ofItaly in the Asian continent, while the Belpaese represents China’s fourth commercial partner within the European Union.

A beneficial cooperation

Italy is also the EU country that has signed the largest number of agreements for the sale of agri-food products in China. Thanks to mutual support in the response to the pandemic and collaboration in the resumption of production activities, the spirit of Sino-Italian cooperation has not suffered any setbacks.

In the context of the continuous expansion of the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, last November, in Shanghai, the fourth edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE). Over 2,900 companies from 127 countries and regions attended the event, a new all-time high. The active participation of Italian companies and governmental institutions is an excellent proof of the depth, breadth, resilience and vitality of the economic-commercial cooperation between China and Italy in recent years, and in particular in this period when the pandemic is still bringing with it important consequences for world economic development.

In an exclusive interview granted to China Media Group, the ambassador of Italy to China, Luca Ferrari, he said that the CIIE is an initiative that demonstrates how confident China feels and how much it has understood the value of its market for the rest of the world. “ Italy has always bet on this very important fair which is one of the most important fairs in the world ever. It is a very important moment for us and an important moment for many sectors of the Italian economy “said the ambassador. According to what was announced by Ferrari himself, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 100 Italian companies participated in the fourth edition of the CIIE.

Growth and resilience

Since last year, mutual investment and cooperation between China and Italy in various sectors – including automotive, mechanical, aerospace and medical – have continued to proceed steadily. During the parallel session on new consumption trends under the new paradigm of “dual circulation” development of the fourth Hongqiao International Economic Forum, held on November 5, the Ferrari ambassador revealed that in the first 9 months of 2021, the total volume of Italian exports to China recorded a growth of 31.5% on an annual basis , 20% more than in 2019. The amount of bilateral trade was close to 40 billion euros, thus exceeding the record of 33 billion recorded in the same period of 2020.

How has Sino-Italian trade achieved accelerated growth despite the epidemic and what are the further potentials of Sino-Italian economic-trade cooperation in the future? Second Sun Yanhong, researcher at the European Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the Academy’s Office for European Economic Studies, the Sino-Italian economic-trade cooperation of 2021 can be summarized with two keywords : growth and resilience.

“ Growth it refers to the sharp rise in the volume of bilateral trade despite the pandemic. Not only Chinese exports to Italy, but also Italian exports to China have registered notable increases ” has explained. “ Resilience he refers to the fact that for China and Italy it has not been easy to achieve strong growth in trade volume, given that the pandemic has hampered international sea and air transport in various ways. It should be noted that Sino-Italian bilateral trade has grown faster than bilateral trade between China and Germany and between China and France. In addition, mutual investments and cooperation between C ina and Italy in various sectors, including automotive, mechanical, aerospace and medical, have continued to proceed steadily. “, concluded the researcher.

A growing potential

China is gradually opening up its market in order to promote the mutual benefit, and it is becoming a positive force that stimulates the growth of international trade and economic development in the post-Covid period. Meanwhile, Italy is also presenting a brilliant economic performance. According to the latest Economic Outlook report, published last December 1st by the OECD, in 2021 Italy would record strong GDP growth of 6.3%, with economic development basically freed from the impacts caused by the epidemic.

“ Italian exports to China are still strong growth potentials “Sun Yanhong stressed again.” China has proposed building a new development model based on a grand internal cycle, with national and international cycles promoting each other, and the need to exploit the potential of domestic demand. The high quality Made in Italy, manages to find more export opportunities to China. This serves both to better meet the needs of Chinese consumers and to gradually rebalance bilateral trade. There is also great potential for mutual investment. The 14th Chinese Five-Year Plan and the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan have established not a few common priority sectors, including the digitized transformation and the green transition, in which there are many spaces to make mutual investments and mutual benefit. “, he has declared.

A growing potential

During his telephone conversation held on 7 September with the Italian premier Mario Draghi, the Chinese president Xi Jinping said the two countries should, driven by cooperation on the joint construction of the Belt and Road, promote the Sino-Italian synergy in the various sectors to deepen and materialize. However, hand in hand with the constant and stable development of Sino-Italian relations and the continuous expansion and deepening of exchanges in the various sectors, there are still challenges and difficulties for economic-trade cooperation between China and Italy.

According to Sun Yanhong, Beijing and Rome are called upon to discuss the new framework better and sufficiently EU policies: “ The element that hinders Sino-Italian economic-commercial cooperation the most is the persistence of the epidemic, which has seriously hindered visits by high-level government officials and interpersonal contacts between the two countries; interpersonal communications are no longer as fluid as they used to be, making it difficult to fully explore many issues, and even more difficult to find adequate solutions to move forward “.

“ Online communication cannot replace one hundred percent that carried out in person. Furthermore, since the outbreak of the epidemic, the EU has enacted a series of unilateral laws in the economic field, setting many new limits for foreign companies that invest and operate on its territory. Rome, as a member state, tries to follow a policy framework that is uniform with those of the EU. In this regard, in order to better exploit the potential of economic and trade cooperation, the governments of China and Italy should better and sufficiently discuss the new EU policy framework, in order to guarantee rights and interests. legitimate interests of Chinese companies investing in Italy, thus promoting mutual benefit better “, the scholar concluded.

2022: a key year

In 2022, theSino-Italian year of culture and tourism. China and Italy are, respectively, the representatives par excellence of Eastern and Western civilization, and they are also two recognized cultural powers of our age. Exchanges and cooperation in the cultural field always represent a strong point of bilateral synergy. Cultural exchanges and cooperation have always been a highlight of relations between the two countries, and have always manifested a strong spiritual connotation in mutual appreciation and interaction.

Currently, the pandemic and profound epochal changes are intertwined and the human community is facing common challenges. China has always believed that the international cooperation constitute an effective weapon to respond to challenges such as the fight against the epidemic and economic recovery. The fruitful results achieved in the economic-commercial field by China and Italy have demonstrated the friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit existing between the two countries, as well as the strong resilience and potential of economic-commercial cooperation. In this new historical period, the two countries are called to work side by side to seize the opportunities and create a new future for their bilateral partnership.