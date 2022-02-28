The Italian Government announced today that it has decided to close the airspace to Russia, the first country in southern Europe to do so, and follows the measures adopted by others such as Finland and Ireland in the framework of the sanctioning process that seeks to economically isolate Moscow for his invasion of the Ukraine.

The Italian Government has not given more details and has limited itself to confirming that “Italy closes its airspace to Russia.”

Other countries, such as Austria, which is not a member of NATO, have also acknowledged that they are in favor of closing the space to Russian aircraft, but await a joint decision by the 27 partners of the European Union (EU) to make the measure effective. .

While Germany reported last night that the necessary steps were being taken to do the same and the German airline Lufthansa announced the suspension of all its connections with Russia.

In parallel, the Italian Executive has approved the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to help the Ukrainian Government to face the Russian military offensive.

“I have just signed the resolution that provides for the immediate disbursement of 110 million euros to the Kiev government, as a concrete expression of Italy’s solidarity and support for a people with whom we cultivate a fraternal relationship, wrote the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, on social networks.

He added that “right now Ukraine is besieged without blame, attacked with continuous bombing by the Russian government.”

“Peace is the goal we all continue to work towards every day, and to Russian weapons we respond with sanctions: the only way to stop this war. We are putting in place increasingly harsh sanctions, and at today’s Foreign Affairs Council we are ready to discuss more. The European Union and all its allies must unite and continue to show great unity,” Di Maio said.