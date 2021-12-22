Italy closes with a bang! Miressi and the 4 × 100 mixed gold – OA Sport

Last day of competitions at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, home of the 2021 Short Course Swimming World Championships, and many emotions on this day-6. For Italy an author’s closure with three medals today (2 gold and 1 silver), for a total of 5 golds, 5 silvers and 6 bronzes (third place in the medal table behind the United States and Canada). Record numbers.

Ready, go and in Final of the women’s 4 × 50 freestyle without Italy the United States has imposed itself with a time of 1: 34.22 ahead of Sweden (1: 34.54) and Holland (1: 34.89). Following this, the 1500 freestyle was not what Gregorio Paltrinieri expected. The Carpi in one shot saw not only the podium vanish (fourth in 14: 21.00) but also his world record. Yes, because the German Florian Wellbrock put together an exceptional test, he earned the new record of 14: 06.88, improving the blue limit of 14: 08.06 obtained in Netanya (Israel) in 2015.

A race in which Greg has never been in the running for victory, being relentlessly detached also by the Olympic 400 sl in Tokyo champion Ahmed Hafnaoui (14: 10.94, new African record) and by the Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk (14: 11.47 ). A subdued Paltrinieri, therefore, who spoke to the microphones of a preparation done in a different way that did not work, but considering that the competitive year will still be very long there is time to remedy. He has nothing, however, to complain Domenico Acerenza: fifth the Lucan in 14: 24.31, crumbling his previous personal best of 14: 32.56.

After the disappointment, the great joy. Alessandro Miressi rang the bell and won the world gold of the 100 sl. In the queen race the Piedmontese managed to remain calm and lucid. The 45.57 (new Italian record) was needed to beat the American Ryan Held (45.63) and the Canadian Joshua Liendo Edwards (45.82). The rivals tried to put him in difficulty, but the blue was able to perfectly interpret the final act.

Fifth position for Francesca Fangio in the Women’s 200 breaststroke Final. The blue, swimming very close to the Italian record (2: 19.68) had to deal with a race pulled from the first 50 meters at a fast pace. Fangio tried to get back on top, touching the plate in 2: 19.77 and getting a good placing. The victory went to the American Emily Escobedo (2: 17.85) ahead of the Russian Evgeniia Chikunova (2: 17.88) and the British Molly Renshaw (2: 17.96) in a very tight finish.

Lorenzo Mora’s performance in the final act of the 200 men backstroke was commendable. The blue came close to the podium with a time of 1: 49.27, improving his Italian record of 1: 49.73. A conduct of great personality, especially from 100 meters onwards with underwater brushstrokes. The Polish Radoslaw Kawecki won the day who, after risking her elimination in the morning in the battery, went wild from lane 8 finding the shot and mocking the American Shaine Casas (1: 48.81) and the German Christian Diener (1: 48.97). Elena Di Liddo tried, but she had to settle for fifth place (56.34) of the Final of the 100 butterfly women. Gold went to Canadian Margaret MacNeil (55.04) ahead of Swedish Louise Hansson (55.10) and American Claire Curzan (55.39, world youth record).

The second medal in Italy was won by Nicolò Martinenghi. The blue dyed silver in the 50 frog men with a time of 25.55, just two cents behind the American Nic Fink (25.53, American record). A little bitterness in the mouth for Martinenghi who, due to a somewhat long arrival, was deprived of the finest metal. Third was the Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior (25.80) and only fourth was the world record holder Ilya Shymanovich (25.84), who paid dearly for a very complicated start.

Eighth place for Silvia Di Pietro in the final act of the 50 freestyle (23.98). The blue confirmed to be below 24 ″ but had to compete in a very qualitative context in which the Swedish Sarah Sjoestroem won with the championship record in 23.08 in front of the Dutch Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.31) and the Polish Katarzyna Wasick (23.40).

Wonderful the blues of the mixed 4 × 100 men. Lorenzo Mora (50.34), Nicolò Martinenghi (55.94), Matteo Rivolta (48.43) and Alessandro Miressi (45.05) have given themselves away gold with the championship record of 3: 19.76, crumbling the national record of 3: 23.51. Fractions of the highest profile with sumptuous Miressi who closed the circle ahead of the United States (3: 20.50) and Russia (3: 20.65).

In conclusion, in the women’s mixed 4 × 100 relay Italy achieved the Italian record of 3: 51.03 (prev. 3: 51.38), finishing sixth in the Final in which Sweden won gold with an attached European record of 3: 46.20 ahead of Canada (3: 47.36) and China (3: 47.41).

Photo: LaPresse