Italy continues to ignore the problems of illegal foreigners. And dismantle the one excellence

by Claudia De Martino

Last Saturday 6 November an Albanian woman named Adelina Sejdini took her own life in Rome by jumping from the Garibaldi Bridge: the newspapers reported that she was ill with cancer and that she had set herself on fire in protest on 28 October in front of Montecitorio for the non-renewal of her permit to humanitarian protection as a stateless person. In fact, Italy signed the Convention relating to the status of stateless persons of 1954 (which entered into force in 1962) whose article 32 invites the Contracting States “to facilitate the assimilation and naturalization of stateless persons” and adopted Law 92/1991 which provides for the granting of citizenship after 5 years of continuous residence in Italy, however, with a quibble, namely that the condition of statelessness is subsequent to entry into the Italian territory and not the original one, or qualification of the foreigner who has already arrived in Italy as a stateless person.

It seems a legal puzzle foolish for the “non-experts” and yet due to this inconsistency a life that the Italian State should have been lost was lost to protect, if not as a stateless person at least as a victim of a terrible trafficking in human beings, against which Italy is bound by the 2005 Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, ratified in 2011, as well as from the transposition of the EU Directive 2011/36 / EU.

Read Also Adelina Sejdini committed suicide: she denounced the prostitution racket. He asked for Italian citizenship: “If I go back to Albania they’ll kill me”

What went wrong in Adelina’s story, as well as other foreign women victims of trafficking who turned to the Italian state in search of protection, is clear: the restrictive immigration legislation has intervened from 2018 to today following the revision of the rules carried out by the then Minister of the Interior Salvini, sensitive to the pressure of an Italian public opinion that tends to hostile to reception – not yet subverted by the current Draghi government – has stolen minimal welfare services from migrants.

The precarious situation that has resulted as a result is illustrated with extreme clarity and excellent dissemination capacity in the beautiful book by Rita Coco And Roberta Ferruti (A story written with your feet, Recosol, 2020) which exhaustively recalls both the European and Italian regulatory frameworks that have “governed” the migration process – as regards Italy, from the Foschi law (1986) to today -, and the emergency perspective with which various states and governments have faced the “Immigration theme” almost as if it were a phenomenon naturally destined to run out, leaving aside structural social and political issues in the background that have only exacerbated over time.

Read Also from the Speaker’s corner blog I’m Irene, I’m 25 and I’ve been trying to become an Italian citizen all my life. Here is my story

Among these, the fight against human trafficking, from which the criminal phenomenon Italy is strongly affected (with a number of annual victims ranging from 657 in 2019 to 470 in 2020, as reported by the “Trafficking in Persons” Report, drawn up annually by the US State Department), but which mostly concern victims of foreign nationality (Nigeria, China, Pakistan, Romania, Bulgaria) thus affecting only marginally the Italian authorities, which in fact invest little resources in them. “A situation – explain, however, Coco and Ferruti in the book – that was difficult to manage even before the DI 113/2018 or” security decree “, but which has become emergency with the abolition of the residence permit for humanitarian reasons which was recognized for the majority of potential victims of trafficking ”.

A crisis aggravated by another element introduced by the Decree, the impossibility of registering with the registry of asylum seekers and former holders of humanitarian protection, which effectively prevented access to essential services, against whose constitutionality the Constitutional Court itself then ruled (with sentence of 20 July 2020). This is the reason why the US State Department in its TIP has downgraded Italy to Partially safe country, as “it does not provide legal protection for the unlawful acts that victims have committed under the coercion of traffickers”, but also because it does not make sufficient efforts to break the chains of trafficking in human beings, it does not adequately assess the risks run by the victims before the forced return and expulsion procedures (Coco & Ferruti: 228) and, finally, “tolerates” that around 180,000 agricultural workers are kept in of potential slavery (TIP, 2021) and that 60% of its approximately 40,000 street prostitutes (24-27,000 people) are subject to sexual exploitation as victims of trafficking.

Read Also Migrants, US downgrade Italy: “Fewer arrests and investigations, Rome does little against human trafficking”

Italy therefore emerges as a country that is not very virtuous and diligent in the protection of fragile foreigners, often united by the deprivation of rights imposed on them by the denial of citizenship or any other right to legally reside in the country. In an Italian and European scenario that is already repressive and criminalizing migratory flows, the Covid-19 epidemic has done nothing but further distract public opinion from the progressive closure of regular access channels to the European Union, as if the virus had the power to reverse or stop the movements of migrants. Coco & Ferruti underline that “the EU states are divided between those who ask for the distribution of asylum seekers and refugees according to a quota system and the proponents of closure at all costs”, while Italy, in its small way, continues to dismantle the only excellence to which it gave life, or the widespread acceptance practiced in the Sprar, as can also be seen from the grotesque sentence imposed on the mayor of Riace Mimmo Lucano.

With strong pragmatism but as much ethical tension, Coco & Ferruti invite Italians to better govern the migratory phenomenon also “from a utilitarian point of view”, that is, allowing “more hands to work to stay regularly in Italy for a necessary demographic rebalancing that allows them to cope with the pressure from the social security system in the future “: any approach, even instrumental, would be better than the current one, which it claims to do systematically ignore problems of irregular foreigners who live among us in the illusion that one day they will all disappear simultaneously, perhaps as a result of a “repatriation epidemic”.