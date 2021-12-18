“Italy Country of the Year”? Here is the palmares of the award: in 2020 Malawi, first Myanmar and Colombia. The opponents? Samoa and Zambia

“Let it sing, this real Italian“, “While Europe staggers, Mario Draghi doesn’t give up ”,“ Don’t wake us from the dream, don’t let it finish the year of the Dragon“. In the drooling speech of Gr1 of 17 December – with background music by Toto Cutugno – the very Italian excitement in front of the news that theEconomist, the prestigious magazine owned by the Agnelli family, has nominated us “Country of the year“. Obviously thanks to him, the premier “respected internationally” that the weekly fears he will be “replaced by a less competent prime minister”. A perfect assist to our local editorials, who for a day were able to “externalise” the systematics praise to the former banker (moreover in conjunction with the general strike called by CGIL and UIL). But it is safe to bet that few have really read the piece they write about: because before we get to talk about Italy, readers are explained the sense of the prize. Which – we read – “does not go to the largest country, the richest or the happiest, but to what in our opinion is improved more” during the year. A few examples? “Among the past winners is theUzbekistan (for abolishing slavery), the Colombia (for peace between the government and the revolutionary forces), the Tunisia (for having achieved democracy) “. In short, with all due respect, more than a blessing of gotha of finance that ofEconomist it seems like an encouragement to a developing country.

To reinforce this impression is the list of ours competitor, the states that the prestigious weekly considered competing with Italy for the “Country of the year 2021”. Here they are: “The small islands Samoa, where the courts have defused a constitutional crisis, ousting a prime minister who claimed to have been chosen by God and putting a reformist in her place ”. There Moldova, “One of the poorest countries in Europe, which has long been a destination for Russian money laundering but at the end of 2020 elected Maia Sandu, committed against corruption, as president”. The Zambia, which “claimed its own democracy” against the rulers’ attempt to rig the elections, voting en masse for Hakainde Hichilema’s liberal business. There Lithuania, which “challenged the Beijing government by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius”. And it doesn’t get any better even by going through the palmares of the award: from 2013 to 2019 it was won, in order, by theUruguay, the Tunisia, the Myanmar, the Colombia, the France, L’Armenia and theUzbekistan. Just think – even if it seems a joke – that the country from which we snatched the coveted scepter is none other than the Malawi, awarded in 2020 for having obtained the reconvocation of rigged elections with mass protests. “Malawi is always poor, but its people are made up of citizens, not subjects”, was the praise of theEconomist. While for Italy the closure was a more sober “best wishes! “.