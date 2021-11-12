Italy does not sign the agreement on electric cars

ITALY SAYS NO – Today November 12 ends in Glasgow, Scotland, the COP26, the conference that discusses climate and climate change in which the 197 signatory nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change participate. Although it is only a discussion table, it is nevertheless very important because it constitutes a “litmus test” of the orientations of the various states. Among the non-signatory countries of the agreement for to ban the car with heat engine by 2035 there is Italy. For what reason?

CONCERN ABOUT THE CHAIN – The answer is given by the Minister of Development Giancarlo Giorgetti al Corriere della Sera, saying he is worried about the fate of the whole components sector Italian, which with the transition to electricity could be eliminated: “We must face the ecological transition with a technologically neutral approach: decarbonisation cannot become synonymous with electricity. Thus we make a path that must be rational become ideological. We all want to fight pollution, to live in a healthier and more environmentally friendly world and for this reason we cannot reject other roads in a prejudicial way. Research and study must continue on other non-fossil fuels, in which our companies are making important investments: they cannot be excluded a priori ”.

