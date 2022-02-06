Italy, Domenico Vacca: the stylist of Hollywood stars opens his first store in Rome

After years of activity in the States, Domenico Vacca, the stylist loved by Hollywood stars, returns to Italy and opens his first store in the heart of Rome and precisely in Piazza di Spagna.

In 2002 the launch of his brand with the opening of the flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York. The Domenico Vacca building is located here, designed and furnished by the same designer, now home to the new 1,600 square meter men’s and women’s boutique which includes an art gallery, a private club, a bar, a barber, a hairdresser and thirty furnished apartments.

The costume designers of American cinema soon notice him and begin to request his creations for film productions. Over the years, his clothes have worn actors of the caliber of John Malkovich, Al Pacino, Glenn Close, Denzel Washington and Dustin Hoffman and many others.

Many satisfactions for Domenico Vacca who twice obtained the award for the best Italian collection from the prestigious Robb Report Magazine and the award from Best Life Magazine for the best tie collection in the world. From 2002 to 2006 Domenico Vacca opened six stores in the United States; New York (Fifth Avenue, Madison Avenue and Soho) Beverly Hills, Bal Harbor and Palm Beach, one store in Moscow, Russia and one in Doha, Qatar.

