Italy eighth with 5 medals and 1 gold! – OA Sport

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics they are held from 2 to 20 February. The Chinese capital welcomes the five-circle exhibition reserved for snow and ice sports. The Games return to Asia after the 2018 edition of PyeongChang and on this occasion they will be awarded well 109 titles in 15 sports: biathlon, bob, Nordic combined, curling, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, ski jumping, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, short track, skeleton, sledding, snowboard.

Beijing promises to be a great show, which becomes the first city to have hosted both the Summer (2008) and the Winter version of the Games. The show will not miss for two abundant weeks, all sports fans can have a sumptuous feast, giving as always a constant look at the medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsto the various medals won by individual countries and to the various podium placements in individual races.

Beijing 2022 Olympics calendar: daily schedules, TV, program, streaming

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL HOLDER BEIJING 2022

# village OR TO B. T. 1 China 3 2 0 5 2 Sweden 3 0 0 3 3 ROC 2 3 2 7 4 Netherlands 2 2 1 5 5 Germany 2 1 0 3 6 Norway 2 0 2 4 7 Slovenia 2 0 1 3 8 Italy 1 3 1 5 9 Canada 1 1 4 6 10 Japan 1 1 2 4 11 Swiss 1 0 2 3 12 Australia 1 0 1 2 13 New Zeland 1 0 0 1 14 France 0 4 0 4 15 USE 0 3 0 3 16 Austria 0 2 2 4 17 Hungary 0 0 2 2 18 Finland 0 0 1 1 18 Poland 0 0 1 1 # Total 22 22 22 66

Photo: LaPresse