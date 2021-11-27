Italy-Fantozzi has the opportunity to redeem itself from the many “coglionazzo” of Cristiano Ronaldo

For three years the Italian football system has become the doormat of the Portuguese. It’s time for a rematch, like in the famous game of billiards

Rightly so. Italy, with all due respect to North Macedonia and Turkey, will play the World Cup against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. Against the player who has characterized and absorbed the last three years of Italian football. It was the absolute catalyst. Practically only he has been talked about. For him, Juventus has practically ruined itself. Not only from a technical-tactical point of view, from a team identity point of view, but above all from an economic-financial point of view. The football system has become a doormat against the Portuguese, treated him like a divinity and granted him everything. Italian football has proclaimed itself Fantozzi and has appointed Ronaldo and galactic supermegadirector. The squalid national provincialism emerged in all its clarity. It turned out that he did not learn a word of Italian and fled without any consideration for Juve and Serie A, judged not to be at his height.

Now Italy-Fantozzi will have the opportunity to show a surge of pride. Whether it’s the battleship Potemkin joke – resulting in ninety-two minutes of applause – or the fool’s billiards game that ends with the kidnapping of the old woman. After all, Cristiano Ronaldo has defined Italian football as a coglionazzo more than thirty-eight times. The time has come for Fantozzi to place the real triple row returned with a ball. If this were to happen, the reaction of the Portuguese would be no different from that of Count Duca Catellani.

For Italy, historically, it is better to have a negative than a positive draw. The last bitter demonstration was the double challenge with Sweden. And we are still licking our wounds, despite the success in the European Championship. Where we beat Belgium, Spain, England. The national team has always suffered from matches played by favorites. Historically our problem, boundless in sports drama, has been Korea more than Germany.

We already played the World Cup once against Portugal. It was 93, in Milan. We won 1-0 against the team of Fernando Couto, Vitor Baia, Futre and Rui Costa. The other Baggio, Dino, scored. In the last direct match, back and forth, in the Nations League, we lost. But the Nations League is a fiction. The World Cup no.

