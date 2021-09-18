Italy Floods in the north and fires in the south: “Dangerous and catastrophic situation”

Italy is currently facing extreme weather events. In the north, the country has been hit hard by flooding from torrential rains, while in the south, rising temperatures have helped spread hundreds of fires, some very close to residential areas, according to the Italian emergency service.

A red warning symbol was issued in Lombardy after heavy rains near Lake Como caused flooding and landslides. The town of Laglio has even received an offer of help from actor George Clooney.

Weather warnings have also been implemented in many other northern regions, including Tuscany and Venice.

In this period the flames spread to the south, especially near the Sicilian city of Catania. A well-known beach burned down and the flames approached Catania airport, which was closed for several hours. Firefighters fight more than 100 fires in Sicily.

Drought, high temperatures and strong winds of recent days have contributed to the spread of the flames. Investigators say most of the fires were caused by negligence or willful misconduct.

Bad weather in Italy: floods in the north and fires in the south. Photo: Profimedia images

At a press conference on Saturday, the head of Civil Protection, Fabrizio Corcio, said that the situation is dangerous and catastrophic, threatening farms, animals and resorts, writes Agripress.

Curicio also reported that 12 firefighters planes were already operational in Sicily and that they were working to bring more firefighters to the island.

