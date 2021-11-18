Italy flop: all Mancini’s mistakes. But he is not the only culprit, the clubs do not care about the national team | First page

In a year and three days, on November 21, 2022, the world championship will begin in Qatar, but Italy risks not being there and if unfortunately this were the case, the faults would be divided among many. In 2017, when the national team failed to qualify to participate in the world championship in Russia, the first to pay was the coach Ventura, closely followed by federal president Tavecchio. This time he will not pay Mancini because, unlike his predecessor, he will be able to live off the European Championship won less than a year earlier.. Yet, looking back on the success of Wembley on 11 July last, a second consecutive exclusion from the world championship would be even more serious than the first. In fact, it is precisely from that success that we have to start again to understand what (not) happened next. Mancini had been exalted even more than the players, partly because Italy had won the European Championship only once back in 1968 and partly because in the difficult historical moment we are experiencing, due to a pandemic, the joy of football has become the joy of the whole country.

Thus the technical aspect has passed into the background, with the complicity of all the media which at other times would have emphasized the fact that Chiellini and his teammates drew three out of four direct elimination matches in the 90th minute. as it had never happened in the final stages of a European or a World Cup. No doubt about the merits, because winning in extra time or on penalties is not luck, if anything the demonstration of a great balance and not a clear superiority over the opponents. And speaking of penalties, which would also have taken place against Northern Ireland if it had been a final stage, we cannot underestimate the fault of Mancini who should have designated another penalty taker instead of Jorginho, for the second match against Switzerland. There is no proof that his replacement would have scored, but in that case we would most likely be in Qatar by now.

It could then be added that the Swiss coach Yakin Murat, among other things on his debut in September, launched the twenty-one-year-old Okafor, in his first game as a starter against Italy in place of the injured center-forward Seferovic, while Mancini did not make likewise with the twenty-one-year-old Raspadori to replace Immobile, modifying the offensive form that did not yield even a goal with the so-called “light trident”. These are the faults, little emphasized by Mancini, but it would be unfair to blame only him, because if Italy is trembling waiting to know the next pre-season opponents, it is also because all the best teams in the Italian league have chosen foreign strikers. Real estate in Lazio, Belotti in Turin, Raspadori and Scamacca in Sassuolo have only seen the Champions League on TV and this counts because international experience on a technical and psychological level is fundamental. The bitter truth is that club managers don’t care about the national team which is actually a nuisance because it returns players who are injured, or tired at best. Furthermore, Italy is the country where the championship starts later, without protecting the work of the various coaches who regularly complain in September because the players are not yet in shape, as Mancini pointed out to justify the draw, at the decisive distance. against Bulgaria. At a minimum, therefore, now we have to postpone the championship round on March 20 to guarantee Mancini a few more precious days on the eve of the play-offs, chasing away unnecessary regrets in hindsight. Therefore, facts and not words.

Because repeating that we are the European champions, forgetting how we became it, is useless. In football the past does not matter, otherwise the reigning champion team in Europe and in the world would always win. How long contracts do not count, because Pioli in Milan is doing a great job, even if his contract expires at the end of this season, while Mancini has a contract until 2026 for two Europeans and two World Cups, as had never happened before. to no blue coach before him. An additional embarrassment if he were forced to watch the world championship on TV as Ventura, also because in our group we came behind Switzerland and not Spain.