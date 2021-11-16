Italy flop, Bonucci reveals the great problem of the blues

The nightmare has come true: Switzerland qualified for the World Cup (for the fifth consecutive time) e Italy forced to play the pass for Qatar 2022 through i terrible play-offs. An epilogue that surprised everyone, especially considering the fact that, just a few months ago, the National team won the European Championship brilliantly.

Italy, Bonucci knows what happened

Italy’s performance in the decisive match against Northern Ireland was embarrassing. The Azzurri have always played with the handbrake on, never managing to express the much acclaimed good game that guaranteed the team of CT Roberto Mancini to win the European Championship. Leonardo Bonucci explained the reason for this incredible involution: “We played football with the pleasure of doing it, without the pressure of wanting to prove something, now unconsciously having become European champions something has jammed. We need to understand this and approach the games in a lighter way. We have complicated our lives, unfortunately this is football ”, his words to Rai Sport

Play-offs, Italy risks dangerous opponents

After losing the chance to win the direct pass for Qatar 2022, Italy will have to earn participation in the next World Cup in the play-offs, scheduled for March 2022 (group draw next November 26). Leonardo Bonucci has confidence in the national team and is already focused on the next appointments: “The first thought goes to March, there is no need to think backwards. We have to look ahead, there will be a demanding match and after three days we hope there will be the second. We need to find that balance, that wickedness and lightheartedness we had at the European Championship ”. The real national team will be needed, the one that positively surprised everyone at the last European Championships, also because the opponents are fearful. Portugal (Cristiano Ronaldo), Sweden (Zlatan Ibrahimovic), Finland or Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Holland or Turkey or Norway, Russia, Poland, North Macedonia, Austria and the Czech Republic. 12 teams for only three places.

Italy, the task of CT Mancini

After the victory of the European Championship, the national team was lost. Net of a few too many injuries that influenced the choices of the coach Roberto Mancini, several problems highlighted in the latest releases. The team no longer plays with the usual naturalness and, above all, it struggles enormously to go to the net. Excluding the clear victory with Lithuania (5-0), the Azzurri scored two goals in the last four games valid for qualifying for the World Cup. Four games all ended in a draw. An unequivocal sign of how the national team has lost its certainties, that is the airy game and the confidence in the game that made it a great reality of world football. The lack of a striker capable of making a difference was masked very well at the European Championships but is back in the spotlight at this stage of the world qualifiers. A solution is urgently needed, perhaps even drastic with the promotion of a new face (Gianluca Scamacca?). Coach Roberto Mancini has the task of finding a solution in view of March when the last chance to go to Qatar will be played. Staying out of two World Cups consecutive would be an unprecedented sports drama in the history of football in Italy.

